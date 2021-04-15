CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|647¼
|657¾
|639
|653¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|649½
|659
|641
|655½
|+5¼
|Sep
|651
|660
|643¼
|657
|+5
|Dec
|657½
|664¼
|648¾
|661¾
|+4½
|Mar
|662¼
|668
|653¾
|666
|+3½
|May
|659¼
|664½
|651¼
|662¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|635
|640½
|628¾
|637¼
|+½
|Sep
|640
|640
|637
|637
|Dec
|645
|645
|635¾
|643
|+¾
|Mar
|645
|+¼
|May
|644½
|+¼
|Jul
|608¾
|608¾
|607½
|607½
|+¼
|Est. sales 165,799.
|Wed.'s sales 277,067
|Wed.'s open int 434,515
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|594¼
|601½
|587¾
|590
|—4
|Jul
|579½
|586½
|573¼
|576¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|527¾
|534
|525
|530½
|+2½
|Dec
|511
|517
|508½
|512¼
|+1
|Mar
|517¾
|523¾
|515½
|519¼
|+1¼
|May
|520½
|527
|519¾
|523¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|525
|528¾
|521¼
|525¼
|+2½
|Sep
|485
|489
|482½
|484¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|472
|476¼
|468½
|470
|—2½
|Mar
|481
|481
|475
|476¾
|—2
|May
|480¾
|—2
|Jul
|487
|487
|482¾
|482¾
|—2
|Sep
|460¼
|—2
|Dec
|443½
|447¾
|441½
|444¾
|+½
|Jul
|455¾
|+½
|Dec
|428
|431
|427¼
|431
|+½
|Est. sales 380,923.
|Wed.'s sales 532,487
|Wed.'s open int 1,811,784,
|up 18,706
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|383¾
|385¼
|381
|382
|—
|½
|Jul
|382¾
|384¼
|381
|381¾
|+½
|Sep
|357¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|353
|353
|349¼
|349¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|351¾
|—
|¼
|May
|350½
|Jul
|350½
|Sep
|350½
|Dec
|350½
|Mar
|350½
|Jul
|350½
|Sep
|350½
|Est. sales 627.
|Wed.'s sales 777
|Wed.'s open int 4,295,
|up 94
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1410
|1421
|1407½
|1418¼
|+8¼
|Jul
|1401¾
|1414¼
|1400
|1411
|+8¾
|Aug
|1362¾
|1374¾
|1360¾
|1372½
|+9¼
|Sep
|1296½
|1305½
|1293¼
|1303¼
|+7
|Nov
|1263¼
|1271
|1261
|1269
|+5
|Jan
|1261½
|1270½
|1260¾
|1268¼
|+5
|Mar
|1236¾
|1245½
|1236
|1243
|+4½
|May
|1233¾
|1239
|1232¾
|1236½
|+3½
|Jul
|1231¼
|1237¼
|1229¾
|1235½
|+3¼
|Aug
|1220
|+3¼
|Sep
|1176
|+1¾
|Nov
|1143¾
|1149¾
|1143¾
|1147½
|+1
|Jan
|1151¼
|+1½
|Mar
|1145¾
|—
|¼
|May
|1147
|—
|¼
|Jul
|1146¾
|—1½
|Aug
|1143¼
|—1½
|Sep
|1125½
|—1½
|Nov
|1080
|1087
|1080
|1087
|+8¼
|Jul
|1087
|+8¼
|Nov
|1075
|1079
|1075
|1079
|+8¾
|Est. sales 185,461.
|Wed.'s sales 247,665
|Wed.'s open int 895,691,
|up 10,255
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.35
|55.09
|54.11
|54.89
|+.65
|Jul
|52.25
|52.93
|52.03
|52.87
|+.65
|Aug
|49.79
|50.77
|49.79
|50.73
|+.57
|Sep
|47.43
|49.11
|47.43
|49.10
|+.35
|Oct
|47.47
|47.90
|47.32
|47.89
|+.17
|Dec
|46.78
|47.31
|46.74
|47.18
|+.03
|Jan
|46.57
|46.80
|46.31
|46.67
|—.02
|Mar
|45.99
|46.23
|45.79
|46.11
|—.04
|May
|45.79
|45.85
|45.44
|45.75
|—.02
|Jul
|45.54
|45.56
|45.07
|45.44
|—.05
|Aug
|44.96
|—.05
|Sep
|44.29
|44.48
|44.29
|44.48
|—.09
|Oct
|43.74
|43.88
|43.71
|43.88
|—.16
|Dec
|43.55
|43.69
|43.50
|43.67
|—.15
|Jan
|43.54
|—.15
|Mar
|43.54
|—.15
|May
|43.57
|—.15
|Jul
|43.57
|—.15
|Aug
|43.57
|—.15
|Sep
|43.57
|—.15
|Oct
|43.57
|—.15
|Dec
|43.57
|—.15
|Jul
|43.57
|—.15
|Oct
|43.57
|—.15
|Dec
|43.57
|—.15
|Est. sales 107,980.
|Wed.'s sales 153,549
|Wed.'s open int 510,782,
|up 8,480
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|398.40
|405.10
|397.30
|401.90
|+3.70
|Jul
|403.00
|409.30
|401.70
|406.50
|+3.50
|Aug
|400.10
|405.90
|399.40
|403.10
|+2.60
|Sep
|395.00
|401.00
|395.00
|398.00
|+1.60
|Oct
|391.80
|395.10
|390.60
|392.50
|+.60
|Dec
|391.40
|394.90
|390.20
|392.00
|+.40
|Jan
|388.40
|391.80
|388.00
|389.30
|+.40
|Mar
|379.80
|383.70
|379.70
|381.00
|+.70
|May
|376.50
|380.10
|376.50
|378.00
|+.90
|Jul
|377.40
|381.00
|377.40
|378.50
|+.70
|Aug
|375.00
|+.40
|Sep
|368.00
|+.40
|Oct
|360.00
|360.10
|359.00
|359.00
|+1.30
|Dec
|358.90
|359.10
|357.70
|357.70
|+1.60
|Jan
|356.90
|+1.60
|Mar
|356.20
|+1.60
|May
|356.60
|+1.60
|Jul
|358.50
|+1.60
|Aug
|358.50
|+1.60
|Sep
|357.00
|+1.60
|Oct
|357.00
|+1.60
|Dec
|350.90
|+1.60
|Jul
|350.90
|+1.60
|Oct
|350.90
|+1.60
|Dec
|350.90
|+1.60
|Est. sales 115,084.
|Wed.'s sales 170,289
|Wed.'s open int 414,995