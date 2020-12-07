https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15782353.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|560
|575¾
|560
|571¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|574¼
|579¾
|565½
|577½
|+2
|May
|577¾
|583
|569¼
|581
|+2¼
|Jul
|578¾
|583¾
|570½
|582¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|584¼
|587½
|575¼
|586½
|+2¾
|Dec
|591¼
|595½
|584½
|594¼
|+2
|Mar
|599¼
|602¾
|592¾
|602
|+1¾
|May
|599
|599
|598½
|598½
|+1½
|Jul
|575
|584¼
|574¾
|583¾
|+1½
|Sep
|585¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|591¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|598¾
|+2¼
|May
|604¼
|+1½
|Jul
|585½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 89,713.
|Fri.'s sales 67,987
|Fri.'s open int 389,162
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|415¼
|421
|412
|419½
|+2½
|Mar
|419½
|425¼
|415¼
|424
|+3½
|May
|421¾
|427¾
|418
|426¾
|+3½
|Jul
|422¼
|428½
|419
|427¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|409½
|413¼
|406½
|413¼
|+2¾
|Dec
|407¾
|411
|406½
|411
|+ ¾
|Mar
|414
|416¾
|412¾
|416¾
|+1
|May
|415½
|417¾
|414½
|417¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|415½
|417¾
|414½
|417½
|+ ¼
|Sep
|392½
|395
|391
|394
|+1¼
|Dec
|392
|395¼
|391¼
|395
|+2
|Jul
|405½
|+ ¾
|Dec
|393¾
|394¾
|393¾
|394¾
|+1¾
|Est. sales 254,731.
|Fri.'s sales 254,507
|Fri.'s open int 1,666,136
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|325
|+11¾
|Mar
|306¼
|320
|304
|318¼
|+11¾
|May
|307½
|319
|305¾
|316¾
|+9¼
|Jul
|309½
|316½
|308¼
|316½
|+6½
|Sep
|298¼
|303¼
|298¼
|301¾
|+7¾
|Dec
|300
|300
|296¼
|298¾
|+ ¾
|Mar
|306
|+ ¾
|May
|306
|+ ¾
|Jul
|306
|+ ¾
|Sep
|306
|+ ¾
|Jul
|306
|+ ¾
|Sep
|306
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 621.
|Fri.'s sales 285
|Fri.'s open int 4,077
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1160
|1169
|1149
|1158½
|—4½
|Mar
|1162
|1172
|1151¼ 1162½
|—2½
|May
|1163½ 1171¼ 1150¼ 1163¼
|— ½
|Jul
|1158
|1168¾ 1148
|1161½
|+ ¾
|Aug
|1135
|1147¾ 1130½ 1141¾
|+1
|Sep
|1083
|1090¾ 1076
|1087½
|+3
|Nov
|1035
|1046¼ 1031¼ 1043¾
|+5½
|Jan
|1036¾ 1045½ 1031
|1043
|+5¾
|Mar
|1020½ 1031¾ 1018½ 1030¼
|+5½
|May
|1022
|1028
|1018½ 1027
|+5¾
|Jul
|1019½ 1029½ 1019½ 1027½
|+6¼
|Aug
|1019¾
|+6
|Sep
|1001½
|+6
|Nov
|974
|985
|970½
|983¼
|+6
|Jan
|985¾
|+6
|Mar
|985¾
|+6
|May
|985¾
|+6
|Jul
|994½
|+6
|Aug
|991
|+6
|Sep
|991
|+6
|Nov
|962
|976
|962
|976
|+7
|Jul
|976
|+7
|Nov
|975¾
|+7
|Est. sales 331,883.
|Fri.'s sales 189,085
|Fri.'s open int 957,919
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|39.19
|39.19
|38.73
|38.87
|—.32
|Jan
|38.45
|38.46
|37.77
|38.03
|—.38
|Mar
|38.16
|38.16
|37.53
|37.85
|—.28
|May
|37.90
|37.91
|37.28
|37.65
|—.21
|Jul
|37.66
|37.72
|37.11
|37.48
|—.18
|Aug
|37.07
|37.18
|36.79
|37.10
|—.12
|Sep
|36.51
|36.65
|36.17
|36.61
|—.02
|Oct
|35.96
|36.16
|35.66
|36.14
|+.07
|Dec
|35.90
|36.15
|35.55
|36.10
|+.14
|Jan
|35.52
|35.91
|35.39
|35.89
|+.10
|Mar
|35.22
|35.69
|35.22
|35.69
|+.07
|May
|35.16
|35.51
|35.08
|35.51
|+.09
|Jul
|35.00
|35.42
|35.00
|35.40
|+.07
|Aug
|35.10
|35.27
|35.10
|35.27
|—.01
|Sep
|34.84
|35.16
|34.84
|35.16
|—.10
|Oct
|34.64
|—.24
|Dec
|34.67
|—.16
|Jul
|34.67
|—.16
|Oct
|34.67
|—.16
|Dec
|34.67
|—.16
|Est. sales 115,287.
|Fri.'s sales 122,271
|Fri.'s open int 479,463,
|up 2,794
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|388.40 389.70 384.00 386.50
|—2.30
|Jan
|384.20 387.00 380.00 382.30
|—3.20
|Mar
|383.00 386.80 378.80 382.90
|—1.00
|May
|380.10 384.70 376.50 381.70
|+.50
|Jul
|378.30 383.00 375.10 380.30
|+.90
|Aug
|370.40 375.20 368.40 373.00
|+1.70
|Sep
|356.90 361.30 355.40 359.70
|+2.10
|Oct
|344.70 348.10 343.40 346.50
|+1.50
|Dec
|341.00 347.00 340.80 345.60
|+2.20
|Jan
|339.30 344.30 339.30 343.00
|+2.50
|Mar
|334.00 338.00 334.00 336.80
|+2.50
|May
|332.30 335.10 332.20 334.60
|+2.40
|Jul
|334.10 336.10 334.00 335.00
|+2.30
|Aug
|333.20
|+2.20
|Sep
|329.80
|+1.90
|Oct
|325.50
|+1.90
|Dec
|324.80
|+2.40
|Jul
|329.20
|+2.40
|Oct
|329.20
|+2.40
|Dec
|332.50
|+2.40
|Est. sales 124,047.
|Fri.'s sales 68,337
|Fri.'s open int 415,671
