CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|628½
|632¼
|621¼
|622¾
|—7
|Mar
|630
|632½
|622½
|623¾
|—7½
|May
|628¼
|631
|621¾
|622¾
|—7¾
|Jul
|619¾
|620
|611¼
|613
|—8
|Sep
|618
|621½
|614
|615½
|—7¼
|Dec
|626¼
|626¼
|620½
|621½
|—6¾
|Mar
|625¼
|627¼
|622¼
|623½
|—5¾
|May
|614¾
|—5
|Jul
|600
|600½
|593½
|595¼
|—5½
|Sep
|594¾
|—6¼
|Dec
|602¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|599
|—4¾
|May
|599
|—4¾
|Jul
|581½
|—4¾
|Est. sales 99,793.
|Wed.'s sales 113,315
|Wed.'s open int 448,867,
|up 4,186
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|413¾
|419
|410¾
|416¼
|+2½
|Mar
|416¼
|420¾
|413¼
|418¼
|+1½
|May
|417¾
|421½
|414¾
|419¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|417¾
|420½
|414¼
|419¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|400¾
|401¾
|399
|400¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|399¼
|399½
|395¾
|396½
|—3
|Mar
|404¼
|404¾
|401½
|402
|—3¼
|May
|405¾
|405¾
|403¾
|403¾
|—2½
|Jul
|405½
|406½
|403¾
|404¼
|—2½
|Sep
|393¾
|394½
|392¼
|393¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|396½
|397½
|395½
|396½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|406¾
|—
|¾
|Dec
|395¼
|395¼
|394
|394¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 342,454.
|Wed.'s sales 425,593
|Wed.'s open int 1,652,311,
|up 30,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|302½
|304
|297½
|303½
|—
|½
|Mar
|301¼
|303½
|297
|303½
|+1
|May
|294
|300
|294
|300
|+½
|Jul
|300¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|287¾
|—2
|Dec
|288
|—2
|Mar
|291¼
|—2
|May
|291¼
|—2
|Jul
|291¼
|—2
|Sep
|291¼
|—2
|Jul
|291¼
|—2
|Sep
|291¼
|—2
|Est. sales 502.
|Wed.'s sales 499
|Wed.'s open int 5,577,
|up 88
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1072¼
|1085¼
|1063½
|1073¾
|+1¾
|Jan
|1071½
|1083¾
|1063
|1072¼
|+¾
|Mar
|1058¼
|1070
|1050
|1058¾
|May
|1054¼
|1065¼
|1046
|1055
|Jul
|1054¾
|1064¾
|1047
|1055¾
|Aug
|1038¼
|1053¼
|1037¾
|1046
|Sep
|1008¾
|1017
|1008½
|1011½
|Nov
|981
|986½
|976
|982½
|Jan
|975¼
|982½
|973¾
|980
|+1
|Mar
|958
|962
|954¼
|960
|+½
|May
|951½
|958¼
|951¼
|955¾
|+¼
|Jul
|958¾
|962¼
|956¾
|959½
|+¾
|Aug
|954¼
|+1
|Sep
|935½
|+1
|Nov
|919
|924¼
|917
|920¾
|+¾
|Jul
|934¼
|—
|½
|Nov
|919¾
|—
|½
|Est. sales 326,593.
|Wed.'s sales 288,034
|Wed.'s open int 1,049,850,
|up 13,586
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|33.20
|33.86
|32.66
|33.69
|+.49
|Jan
|33.10
|33.65
|32.61
|33.55
|+.40
|Mar
|33.05
|33.51
|32.56
|33.43
|+.35
|May
|33.05
|33.44
|32.58
|33.36
|+.31
|Jul
|33.05
|33.46
|32.60
|33.36
|+.29
|Aug
|32.90
|33.31
|32.87
|33.20
|+.28
|Sep
|32.55
|33.04
|32.55
|32.90
|+.24
|Oct
|32.42
|32.68
|32.35
|32.52
|+.22
|Dec
|32.06
|32.63
|31.88
|32.47
|+.20
|Jan
|32.37
|32.55
|32.37
|32.39
|+.14
|Mar
|32.31
|32.34
|32.21
|32.27
|+.09
|May
|32.18
|32.23
|32.17
|32.21
|+.05
|Jul
|32.12
|32.32
|32.12
|32.22
|+.06
|Aug
|32.12
|+.03
|Sep
|32.02
|+.05
|Oct
|31.67
|+.08
|Dec
|31.42
|31.62
|31.38
|31.62
|+.06
|Jul
|31.62
|+.06
|Oct
|31.62
|+.06
|Dec
|31.62
|+.06
|Est. sales 151,806.
|Wed.'s sales 99,140
|Wed.'s open int 462,427
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|380.00
|390.80
|376.80
|382.40
|+3.60
|Jan
|374.10
|382.50
|370.90
|375.50
|+2.50
|Mar
|364.90
|370.50
|362.10
|364.90
|+.90
|May
|357.90
|361.90
|355.20
|356.80
|—.40
|Jul
|354.90
|358.10
|352.30
|353.60
|—1.00
|Aug
|346.80
|351.80
|346.50
|348.00
|—.90
|Sep
|338.90
|342.40
|338.40
|339.50
|—.70
|Oct
|327.80
|331.30
|327.70
|329.20
|+.20
|Dec
|327.50
|330.40
|326.80
|328.80
|+.80
|Jan
|325.50
|328.40
|325.50
|327.10
|+.80
|Mar
|318.10
|320.50
|317.00
|319.40
|+1.00
|May
|316.00
|318.10
|315.10
|317.10
|+1.10
|Jul
|317.90
|+1.10
|Aug
|316.50
|+1.10
|Sep
|315.40
|+1.00
|Oct
|311.10
|+1.00
|Dec
|309.30
|309.40
|303.20
|307.10
|+1.00
|Jul
|311.50
|+1.00
|Oct
|311.50
|+1.00
|Dec
|314.80
|+1.00
|Est. sales 138,404.
|Wed.'s sales 101,460
|Wed.'s open int 439,806,
|up 2,985
