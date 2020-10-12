https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15640418.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|592½
|599
|587
|594¼
|+ ½
|Mar
|596¾
|602¼
|591
|597¾
|May
|599¾
|603½
|593
|599¾
|Jul
|593
|598¼
|588
|594¾
|+ ½
|Sep
|597½
|601½
|592
|598½
|+ ½
|Dec
|604¾
|608½
|599¼
|606½
|+1¼
|Mar
|612
|612
|602¾
|609¼
|+1½
|May
|600¾
|604
|599
|602¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|581
|582
|580¾
|582
|+ ¼
|Sep
|587¼
|+ ½
|Dec
|593¼
|+ ¾
|Mar
|589½
|+ ¾
|May
|589½
|+ ¾
|Jul
|572
|+ ¾
|Est. sales 92,604.
|Fri.'s sales 138,557
|Fri.'s open int 414,374
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|395½
|399¼
|387¼
|389
|—6
|Mar
|402
|405¾
|394¾
|396¾
|—5½
|May
|406
|409½
|399¼
|400¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|409
|412
|402½
|403¾
|—5¾
|Sep
|395
|397½
|390
|390½
|—5
|Dec
|396½
|398
|392¼
|392¾
|—4
|Mar
|403½
|404¾
|399¾
|400
|—4
|May
|406¾
|406¾
|403
|403
|—3½
|Jul
|408½
|408½
|404½
|404¾
|—3
|Sep
|394¾
|394¾
|392¾
|392¾
|—3
|Dec
|398¼
|398¼
|394½
|394¾
|—2¾
|Jul
|407¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|397¾
|397¾
|396¾
|396¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 318,443.
|Fri.'s sales 496,635
|Fri.'s open int 1,538,606
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|294¾
|294¾
|280½
|283½
|—8¾
|Mar
|293¾
|298
|284
|287¼
|—6¼
|May
|297¾
|299¾
|290½
|290½
|—3¾
|Jul
|300¼
|305¼
|295¼
|295¼
|+ ¾
|Sep
|290
|290
|290
|290
|Dec
|287¾
|—2
|Mar
|291
|—2
|May
|291
|—2
|Jul
|291
|—2
|Sep
|291
|—2
|Jul
|291
|—2
|Sep
|291
|—2
|Est. sales 661.
|Fri.'s sales 454
|Fri.'s open int 5,514,
|up 99
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|1065¼ 1073½ 1031½ 1033¾
|—31¾
|Jan
|1065
|1074½ 1034¼ 1036¾
|—29
|Mar
|1047
|1059
|1024¼ 1025¾
|—22½
|May
|1043¼ 1054¼ 1022
|1024
|—19¾
|Jul
|1043¼ 1055
|1026¼ 1028¼
|—17
|Aug
|1033½ 1044¼ 1020
|1020
|—16½
|Sep
|1007¾ 1013¼
|991¼
|991¾
|—14½
|Nov
|978
|986¾
|966
|968
|—12¼
|Jan
|980
|981
|964
|965½
|—11
|Mar
|952½
|957
|946½
|947¾
|—6¾
|May
|952
|952
|942¾
|944¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|947¾
|948¼
|947½
|947¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|943¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|922¾
|—3¼
|Nov
|910½
|915
|907
|908¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|922¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|905¼
|—1¼
|Est. sales 474,939.
|Fri.'s sales 531,017
|Fri.'s open int 1,028,001,
|up 2,286
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|34.02
|34.02
|33.14
|33.14
|—1.01
|Dec
|34.03
|34.46
|33.11
|33.16
|—.85
|Jan
|34.03
|34.46
|33.16
|33.21
|—.81
|Mar
|33.95
|34.39
|33.12
|33.18
|—.76
|May
|33.92
|34.30
|33.07
|33.12
|—.72
|Jul
|33.82
|34.29
|33.12
|33.17
|—.69
|Aug
|33.83
|33.83
|33.04
|33.04
|—.70
|Sep
|33.43
|33.54
|32.79
|32.82
|—.72
|Oct
|33.04
|33.04
|32.45
|32.47
|—.69
|Dec
|33.15
|33.23
|32.43
|32.48
|—.62
|Jan
|32.79
|32.79
|32.43
|32.43
|—.53
|Mar
|32.51
|32.65
|32.35
|32.35
|—.49
|May
|32.59
|32.63
|32.29
|32.29
|—.43
|Jul
|32.60
|32.60
|32.27
|32.27
|—.37
|Aug
|32.17
|—.36
|Sep
|32.06
|—.36
|Oct
|31.73
|—.35
|Dec
|31.67
|—.31
|Jul
|31.67
|—.31
|Oct
|31.67
|—.31
|Dec
|31.67
|—.31
|Est. sales 110,198.
|Fri.'s sales 173,761
|Fri.'s open int 470,276,
|up 1,751
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Oct
|361.00 361.00 355.70 356.70
|—6.40
|Dec
|363.90 366.50 352.30 354.30
|—9.40
|Jan
|361.30 363.80 351.20 352.80
|—8.10
|Mar
|352.50 355.10 344.40 345.40
|—6.40
|May
|346.30 349.20 339.30 340.30
|—5.50
|Jul
|344.50 347.20 338.30 340.00
|—4.10
|Aug
|339.80 340.80 334.10 335.70
|—3.20
|Sep
|333.50 334.20 328.00 329.40
|—2.80
|Oct
|321.80 321.80 319.50 321.60
|—2.60
|Dec
|323.50 325.30 319.10 321.70
|—1.90
|Jan
|320.60
|—1.50
|Mar
|310.00 311.90 309.60 311.90
|+.90
|May
|308.30 310.10 308.30 310.10
|+1.20
|Jul
|311.30
|+1.40
|Aug
|309.40
|+1.00
|Sep
|307.80
|+1.00
|Oct
|302.70
|—1.40
|Dec
|302.20
|—1.20
|Jul
|306.60
|—1.20
|Oct
|306.60
|—1.20
|Dec
|309.90
|—1.20
|Est. sales 110,122.
|Fri.'s sales 187,939
|Fri.'s open int 442,710
View Comments