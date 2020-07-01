CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 489¾ 498¾ 489¾ 498¾ +8¾
Sep 492 499¾ 489 498¾ +7
Dec 499 506¾ 496 506 +7
Mar 508 514¼ 504 513½ +6¾
May 512½ 519¼ 510 518¼ +6
Jul 513¾ 519¼ 509¾ 518¼ +6
Sep 524 526 519½ 525¾ +5¾
Dec 532 536¾ 528¾ 536¾ +5½
Mar 545 +6
May 547¼ +4¼
Jul 544½ +4¼
Est. sales 110,870. Tue.'s sales 133,692
Tue.'s open int 403,108
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 338½ 351¼ 337½ 348¼ +9¾
Sep 340¾ 353¾ 340¼ 350½ +9
Dec 350 363 349½ 360½ +10
Mar 361 373¼ 360¼ 371½ +10¼
May 367 379 366½ 377 +9
Jul 372¾ 383¼ 371½ 380¾ +8
Sep 366¾ 374¼ 366¾ 372½ +5¾
Dec 373 380 373 377¾ +4¾
Mar 380¾ 388½ 380¾ 386¼ +4¾
May 392 392¼ 390¾ 391¼ +4¾
Jul 390½ 396½ 390½ 395¼ +4¾
Sep 384½ +3½
Dec 382 385 382 384¼ +3¼
Jul 400 400 400 400 +3
Dec 386¼ +3¼
Est. sales 567,992. Tue.'s sales 889,100
Tue.'s open int 1,559,526, up 10,361
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 334 340 334 337¼ +3¾
Sep 290¾ 292½ 289½ 291¼
Dec 285¾ 288¼ 285¼ 286¾
Mar 287½ 287½ 287 287 ¼
May 286¼ ¼
Jul 286¼ ¼
Sep 284 ¼
Dec 275
Mar 275
May 275
Jul 275
Sep 275
Est. sales 294. Tue.'s sales 385
Tue.'s open int 4,292, up 12
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 883¾ 898½ 883¼ 893¾ +9½
Aug 878½ 894 877½ 891½ +12¾
Sep 876¾ 894¼ 875½ 891¼ +14¼
Nov 882 902 881 899 +16¾
Jan 884¾ 906 883¾ 903½ +18¾
Mar 878½ 897¾ 877¾ 896 +17¼
May 877 895¾ 876¼ 893¾ +16¾
Jul 883¾ 901¾ 883½ 900¼ +16¾
Aug 886¾ 900½ 886¾ 900½ +16½
Sep 880¾ 893¼ 880¾ 893¼ +16¼
Nov 872¼ 891 871¾ 888½ +16¼
Jan 889¼ 890¾ 889¼ 890¾ +17
Mar 886 886 883½ 883½ +17¼
May 889 889 886½ 886½ +18¾
Jul 893¼ +19
Aug 893¼ +19
Sep 891 +19
Nov 875½ 884¼ 875½ 884¼ +18¼
Jul 904¼ +18¼
Nov 892½ +18¼
Est. sales 295,397. Tue.'s sales 352,540
Tue.'s open int 811,476, up 10,499
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.89 28.25 27.89 28.21 +.23
Aug 28.14 28.43 28.00 28.36 +.22
Sep 28.25 28.58 28.16 28.52 +.22
Oct 28.41 28.74 28.38 28.69 +.22
Dec 28.76 29.08 28.67 29.01 +.20
Jan 28.96 29.26 28.90 29.21 +.20
Mar 29.09 29.39 29.05 29.33 +.17
May 29.26 29.51 29.18 29.46 +.17
Jul 29.38 29.66 29.38 29.61 +.16
Aug 29.65 29.65 29.56 29.65 +.14
Sep 29.59 29.66 29.59 29.66 +.12
Oct 29.53 29.62 29.46 29.60 +.10
Dec 29.63 29.77 29.47 29.71 +.09
Jan 29.91 +.10
Mar 30.13 +.12
May 30.33 +.11
Jul 30.60 30.63 30.57 30.57 +.05
Aug 30.56 +.09
Sep 30.36 +.09
Oct 30.36 +.09
Dec 30.97 +.09
Jul 30.97 +.09
Oct 30.97 +.09
Dec 30.97 +.09
Est. sales 107,757. Tue.'s sales 139,879
Tue.'s open int 430,592
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 287.20 293.70 286.90 292.70 +6.40
Aug 289.50 297.00 289.50 295.50 +6.40
Sep 291.90 299.60 291.80 297.90 +6.50
Oct 293.90 302.00 293.40 300.10 +7.20
Dec 296.90 306.40 296.40 304.60 +8.70
Jan 297.30 307.20 297.00 305.60 +9.30
Mar 296.20 305.00 295.80 303.90 +8.60
May 295.50 303.20 295.50 302.60 +8.10
Jul 297.70 305.30 297.70 304.30 +7.80
Aug 300.80 305.80 300.80 305.20 +7.90
Sep 298.60 305.90 298.60 304.90 +7.70
Oct 297.10 303.50 297.10 303.30 +7.20
Dec 298.10 305.10 298.10 303.90 +7.00
Jan 304.00 304.50 304.00 304.50 +7.00
Mar 304.50 304.90 304.50 304.60 +7.00
May 304.60 +6.90
Jul 307.40 +6.90
Aug 309.40 +6.90
Sep 310.00 +6.90
Oct 310.50 +6.90
Dec 309.30 +6.30
Jul 309.30 +6.30
Oct 309.30 +6.30
Dec 309.30 +6.30
Est. sales 197,680. Tue.'s sales 189,625
Tue.'s open int 441,205