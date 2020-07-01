https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15380214.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|489¾
|498¾
|489¾
|498¾
|+8¾
|Sep
|492
|499¾
|489
|498¾
|+7
|Dec
|499
|506¾
|496
|506
|+7
|Mar
|508
|514¼
|504
|513½
|+6¾
|May
|512½
|519¼
|510
|518¼
|+6
|Jul
|513¾
|519¼
|509¾
|518¼
|+6
|Sep
|524
|526
|519½
|525¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|532
|536¾
|528¾
|536¾
|+5½
|Mar
|545
|+6
|May
|547¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|544½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 110,870.
|Tue.'s sales 133,692
|Tue.'s open int 403,108
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|338½
|351¼
|337½
|348¼
|+9¾
|Sep
|340¾
|353¾
|340¼
|350½
|+9
|Dec
|350
|363
|349½
|360½
|+10
|Mar
|361
|373¼
|360¼
|371½
|+10¼
|May
|367
|379
|366½
|377
|+9
|Jul
|372¾
|383¼
|371½
|380¾
|+8
|Sep
|366¾
|374¼
|366¾
|372½
|+5¾
|Dec
|373
|380
|373
|377¾
|+4¾
|Mar
|380¾
|388½
|380¾
|386¼
|+4¾
|May
|392
|392¼
|390¾
|391¼
|+4¾
|Jul
|390½
|396½
|390½
|395¼
|+4¾
|Sep
|384½
|+3½
|Dec
|382
|385
|382
|384¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|400
|400
|400
|400
|+3
|Dec
|386¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 567,992.
|Tue.'s sales 889,100
|Tue.'s open int 1,559,526,
|up 10,361
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|334
|340
|334
|337¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|290¾
|292½
|289½
|291¼
|Dec
|285¾
|288¼
|285¼
|286¾
|+¾
|Mar
|287½
|287½
|287
|287
|—
|¼
|May
|286¼
|—
|¼
|Jul
|286¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|284
|—
|¼
|Dec
|275
|Mar
|275
|May
|275
|Jul
|275
|Sep
|275
|Est. sales 294.
|Tue.'s sales 385
|Tue.'s open int 4,292,
|up 12
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|883¾
|898½
|883¼
|893¾
|+9½
|Aug
|878½
|894
|877½
|891½
|+12¾
|Sep
|876¾
|894¼
|875½
|891¼
|+14¼
|Nov
|882
|902
|881
|899
|+16¾
|Jan
|884¾
|906
|883¾
|903½
|+18¾
|Mar
|878½
|897¾
|877¾
|896
|+17¼
|May
|877
|895¾
|876¼
|893¾
|+16¾
|Jul
|883¾
|901¾
|883½
|900¼
|+16¾
|Aug
|886¾
|900½
|886¾
|900½
|+16½
|Sep
|880¾
|893¼
|880¾
|893¼
|+16¼
|Nov
|872¼
|891
|871¾
|888½
|+16¼
|Jan
|889¼
|890¾
|889¼
|890¾
|+17
|Mar
|886
|886
|883½
|883½
|+17¼
|May
|889
|889
|886½
|886½
|+18¾
|Jul
|893¼
|+19
|Aug
|893¼
|+19
|Sep
|891
|+19
|Nov
|875½
|884¼
|875½
|884¼
|+18¼
|Jul
|904¼
|+18¼
|Nov
|892½
|+18¼
|Est. sales 295,397.
|Tue.'s sales 352,540
|Tue.'s open int 811,476,
|up 10,499
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|27.89
|28.25
|27.89
|28.21
|+.23
|Aug
|28.14
|28.43
|28.00
|28.36
|+.22
|Sep
|28.25
|28.58
|28.16
|28.52
|+.22
|Oct
|28.41
|28.74
|28.38
|28.69
|+.22
|Dec
|28.76
|29.08
|28.67
|29.01
|+.20
|Jan
|28.96
|29.26
|28.90
|29.21
|+.20
|Mar
|29.09
|29.39
|29.05
|29.33
|+.17
|May
|29.26
|29.51
|29.18
|29.46
|+.17
|Jul
|29.38
|29.66
|29.38
|29.61
|+.16
|Aug
|29.65
|29.65
|29.56
|29.65
|+.14
|Sep
|29.59
|29.66
|29.59
|29.66
|+.12
|Oct
|29.53
|29.62
|29.46
|29.60
|+.10
|Dec
|29.63
|29.77
|29.47
|29.71
|+.09
|Jan
|29.91
|+.10
|Mar
|30.13
|+.12
|May
|30.33
|+.11
|Jul
|30.60
|30.63
|30.57
|30.57
|+.05
|Aug
|30.56
|+.09
|Sep
|30.36
|+.09
|Oct
|30.36
|+.09
|Dec
|30.97
|+.09
|Jul
|30.97
|+.09
|Oct
|30.97
|+.09
|Dec
|30.97
|+.09
|Est. sales 107,757.
|Tue.'s sales 139,879
|Tue.'s open int 430,592
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|287.20
|293.70
|286.90
|292.70
|+6.40
|Aug
|289.50
|297.00
|289.50
|295.50
|+6.40
|Sep
|291.90
|299.60
|291.80
|297.90
|+6.50
|Oct
|293.90
|302.00
|293.40
|300.10
|+7.20
|Dec
|296.90
|306.40
|296.40
|304.60
|+8.70
|Jan
|297.30
|307.20
|297.00
|305.60
|+9.30
|Mar
|296.20
|305.00
|295.80
|303.90
|+8.60
|May
|295.50
|303.20
|295.50
|302.60
|+8.10
|Jul
|297.70
|305.30
|297.70
|304.30
|+7.80
|Aug
|300.80
|305.80
|300.80
|305.20
|+7.90
|Sep
|298.60
|305.90
|298.60
|304.90
|+7.70
|Oct
|297.10
|303.50
|297.10
|303.30
|+7.20
|Dec
|298.10
|305.10
|298.10
|303.90
|+7.00
|Jan
|304.00
|304.50
|304.00
|304.50
|+7.00
|Mar
|304.50
|304.90
|304.50
|304.60
|+7.00
|May
|304.60
|+6.90
|Jul
|307.40
|+6.90
|Aug
|309.40
|+6.90
|Sep
|310.00
|+6.90
|Oct
|310.50
|+6.90
|Dec
|309.30
|+6.30
|Jul
|309.30
|+6.30
|Oct
|309.30
|+6.30
|Dec
|309.30
|+6.30
|Est. sales 197,680.
|Tue.'s sales 189,625
|Tue.'s open int 441,205
