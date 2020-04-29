https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15234866.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|525
|525
|512¾
|519½
|—7¼
|Jul
|526
|526¼
|510½
|516½
|—9½
|Sep
|529½
|529½
|515
|521
|—8¼
|Dec
|537½
|537½
|524½
|530½
|—7¼
|Mar
|543½
|544½
|532¾
|538¾
|—6
|May
|544
|544
|534½
|539½
|—6¼
|Jul
|535¼
|535¼
|525¾
|531
|—5¾
|Sep
|534
|534
|529¼
|534
|—4½
|Dec
|542¾
|544¾
|538¼
|544¼
|—3½
|Mar
|548¾
|548¾
|542¼
|548
|—3
|May
|542¾
|—3
|Jul
|519½
|524½
|519½
|524½
|—3
|Est. sales 105,146.
|Tue.'s sales 96,618
|Tue.'s open int 344,450
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|302¾
|308¾
|300¼
|304½
|+1¾
|Jul
|311¾
|318
|309¼
|314½
|+2½
|Sep
|318¾
|324½
|316½
|322
|+2¾
|Dec
|329¼
|335¼
|327¼
|333½
|+3½
|Mar
|343¾
|348½
|341
|347
|+3¼
|May
|351¼
|355¾
|348¾
|354½
|+3½
|Jul
|356
|361¼
|354¼
|360½
|+4
|Sep
|354¾
|358¼
|353
|358
|+3¾
|Dec
|359¼
|364½
|358¼
|363¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|371½
|373½
|367¾
|373½
|+2¾
|May
|378¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|380
|382
|378
|381¾
|+3
|Sep
|374¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|371½
|374¼
|369
|374¼
|+4
|Jul
|387¾
|+4
|Dec
|374½
|380¼
|374½
|380¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 435,762.
|Tue.'s sales 440,087
|Tue.'s open int 1,423,461
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|310
|347¼
|295
|306½
|+¾
|Jul
|283¼
|287
|281½
|283½
|+¾
|Sep
|265¼
|267½
|265
|265¾
|+1½
|Dec
|252¼
|255
|252¼
|253
|+¾
|Mar
|255¼
|+½
|May
|255¼
|+½
|Jul
|255¼
|+½
|Sep
|262½
|+½
|Dec
|262½
|+½
|Mar
|262½
|+½
|Jul
|262½
|+½
|Sep
|262½
|+½
|Est. sales 515.
|Tue.'s sales 893
|Tue.'s open int 2,921
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|825½
|835
|824¾
|831¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|831¾
|840¾
|830
|837½
|+5½
|Aug
|834¼
|842½
|833¼
|838½
|+4
|Sep
|835¼
|843
|834¼
|839½
|+4
|Nov
|839¼
|847
|838
|844¼
|+5¼
|Jan
|840¾
|849½
|840¾
|847¼
|+6
|Mar
|831¼
|840½
|831
|839¼
|+7¼
|May
|830¾
|840½
|830½
|838½
|+8
|Jul
|838¾
|848½
|838¾
|846¾
|+8
|Aug
|847½
|847¾
|847
|847¾
|+8
|Sep
|844
|+8¼
|Nov
|837
|844½
|837
|842½
|+7¾
|Jan
|848¼
|+9¼
|Mar
|847¼
|+8
|May
|851¾
|+8
|Jul
|857¾
|+8
|Aug
|856¾
|+8
|Sep
|856¾
|+8
|Nov
|860
|860
|858¼
|858¼
|+8
|Jul
|878¼
|+8
|Nov
|874¾
|+8
|Est. sales 183,748.
|Tue.'s sales 248,042
|Tue.'s open int 814,337
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|25.30
|25.88
|25.22
|25.78
|+.48
|Jul
|25.76
|26.29
|25.66
|26.17
|+.40
|Aug
|25.92
|26.47
|25.87
|26.36
|+.39
|Sep
|26.18
|26.59
|26.04
|26.52
|+.39
|Oct
|26.26
|26.74
|26.26
|26.68
|+.39
|Dec
|26.59
|27.11
|26.53
|27.01
|+.38
|Jan
|26.78
|27.29
|26.73
|27.18
|+.36
|Mar
|26.90
|27.41
|26.90
|27.30
|+.34
|May
|27.13
|27.72
|27.07
|27.46
|+.34
|Jul
|27.40
|27.83
|27.35
|27.69
|+.32
|Aug
|27.52
|28.30
|27.52
|27.77
|+.30
|Sep
|27.66
|28.04
|27.66
|27.85
|+.27
|Oct
|27.59
|28.13
|27.59
|27.84
|+.24
|Dec
|27.84
|28.21
|27.70
|28.01
|+.24
|Jan
|28.22
|+.24
|Mar
|28.46
|+.22
|May
|28.58
|+.21
|Jul
|28.89
|+.24
|Aug
|28.94
|+.22
|Sep
|28.74
|+.20
|Oct
|28.74
|+.20
|Dec
|28.75
|+.20
|Jul
|28.75
|+.20
|Oct
|28.75
|+.20
|Dec
|28.75
|+.20
|Est. sales 136,483.
|Tue.'s sales 155,831
|Tue.'s open int 464,042,
|up 2,432
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|281.50
|284.30
|278.80
|283.20
|+1.40
|Jul
|288.10
|290.20
|285.60
|288.60
|+.20
|Aug
|289.50
|291.00
|287.30
|289.70
|+.30
|Sep
|290.50
|292.20
|288.90
|291.00
|+.60
|Oct
|290.70
|292.90
|290.10
|292.00
|+.90
|Dec
|293.50
|295.70
|293.00
|294.60
|+.90
|Jan
|293.60
|295.90
|293.40
|294.80
|+1.10
|Mar
|290.10
|292.80
|289.90
|292.10
|+2.10
|May
|289.10
|292.40
|288.90
|291.50
|+2.40
|Jul
|291.50
|295.10
|291.50
|294.10
|+2.60
|Aug
|293.30
|295.30
|293.30
|294.90
|+2.50
|Sep
|293.70
|296.40
|293.70
|295.30
|+2.60
|Oct
|293.80
|296.00
|293.80
|294.90
|+2.50
|Dec
|295.00
|297.30
|295.00
|296.10
|+2.50
|Jan
|296.20
|+2.50
|Mar
|296.20
|+2.50
|May
|296.20
|+2.50
|Jul
|296.20
|+2.50
|Aug
|296.20
|+2.50
|Sep
|296.20
|+2.50
|Oct
|296.20
|+2.50
|Dec
|296.20
|+2.50
|Jul
|296.20
|+2.50
|Oct
|296.20
|+2.50
|Dec
|296.20
|+2.50
|Est. sales 107,226.
|Tue.'s sales 121,803
|Tue.'s open int 407,406,
|up 1,750
View Comments