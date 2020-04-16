https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15205783.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|538¾
|545¼
|528
|529¾
|—10¼
|Jul
|539¾
|544¼
|529
|530½
|—10
|Sep
|545
|548¾
|534¼
|535¾
|—10¼
|Dec
|552¾
|556¾
|543¼
|544½
|—10
|Mar
|562¾
|563½
|552
|552¾
|—10
|May
|561¾
|563¾
|553½
|554
|—9¾
|Jul
|548
|549½
|542¼
|542½
|—9¾
|Sep
|549¼
|549¼
|544
|544
|—9½
|Dec
|558½
|560
|553
|553
|—9½
|Mar
|558½
|558¾
|556¾
|556¾
|—9½
|May
|551½
|—9½
|Jul
|527¾
|—9½
|Est. sales 110,116.
|Wed.'s sales 177,913
|Wed.'s open int 373,742
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|318¾
|323
|317¾
|319¾
|+ ½
|Jul
|326½
|329¾
|325
|326¼
|— ½
|Sep
|332½
|334¼
|330½
|331
|—1½
|Dec
|342½
|344¼
|340¾
|341
|—2
|Mar
|355¾
|356¾
|352¾
|353¼
|—2¼
|May
|362¾
|363¾
|359¼
|360
|—3
|Jul
|367½
|368¾
|364¼
|365
|—2½
|Sep
|364¾
|365¼
|361¾
|363¼
|—2
|Dec
|370¼
|371
|367½
|368½
|—1¾
|Mar
|382
|382¾
|380½
|381¼
|—1½
|May
|387
|387½
|387
|387½
|—1¼
|Jul
|392
|392
|390
|390
|—1½
|Sep
|381¼
|—2
|Dec
|382¼
|—1½
|Jul
|395¾
|—1½
|Dec
|387
|—1¾
|Est. sales 318,493.
|Wed.'s sales 425,129
|Wed.'s open int 1,452,038,
|up 12,056
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|283½
|289¾
|281¾
|289¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|275¼
|276¾
|274
|275
|—2
|Sep
|264
|264½
|261¾
|261¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|255
|255
|253½
|253½
|—1¼
|Mar
|257½
|—1¼
|May
|257½
|—1¼
|Jul
|257¾
|—1¼
|Sep
|265
|—1¼
|Dec
|265
|—1¼
|Mar
|265
|—1¼
|Jul
|265
|—1¼
|Sep
|265
|—1¼
|Est. sales 362.
|Wed.'s sales 561
|Wed.'s open int 3,436,
|up 3
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|840¾
|846¾
|835¼
|836¾
|—5¼
|Jul
|851
|857
|845
|845¾
|—6
|Aug
|853¼
|859
|847¾
|848¼
|—5¾
|Sep
|854
|859
|849¼
|849¾
|—5¼
|Nov
|859¼
|864½
|854
|854½
|—5¼
|Jan
|862
|866½
|856¼
|857
|—5¼
|Mar
|849¼
|853¾
|845
|845½
|—5¼
|May
|849¾
|854
|845¼
|846½
|—4¾
|Jul
|858½
|858¾
|854
|855¼
|—4½
|Aug
|859½
|859½
|855¾
|855¾
|—4½
|Sep
|852
|853¼
|851
|851
|—4
|Nov
|852½
|852½
|848½
|849
|—3½
|Jan
|856
|—3¾
|Mar
|856¾
|—3¾
|May
|860¾
|—3½
|Jul
|866
|—3
|Aug
|865
|—3
|Sep
|866
|—3
|Nov
|865
|865
|862¾
|862¾
|—3
|Jul
|882¾
|—3
|Nov
|880
|—3
|Est. sales 147,975.
|Wed.'s sales 301,473
|Wed.'s open int 836,914
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.68
|26.79
|26.23
|26.30
|—.25
|Jul
|27.05
|27.20
|26.63
|26.68
|—.26
|Aug
|27.23
|27.38
|26.82
|26.87
|—.25
|Sep
|27.38
|27.56
|27.00
|27.05
|—.25
|Oct
|27.56
|27.71
|27.14
|27.19
|—.27
|Dec
|27.98
|28.04
|27.49
|27.52
|—.28
|Jan
|28.08
|28.23
|27.68
|27.72
|—.28
|Mar
|28.21
|28.33
|27.81
|27.86
|—.28
|May
|28.37
|28.49
|28.01
|28.05
|—.29
|Jul
|28.73
|28.73
|28.28
|28.31
|—.28
|Aug
|28.43
|—.27
|Sep
|28.55
|—.25
|Oct
|28.68
|28.69
|28.64
|28.64
|—.26
|Dec
|29.20
|29.20
|28.89
|28.89
|—.27
|Jan
|29.08
|—.27
|Mar
|29.35
|—.28
|May
|29.50
|—.33
|Jul
|29.78
|—.25
|Aug
|29.72
|—.25
|Sep
|29.57
|—.25
|Oct
|29.57
|—.25
|Dec
|29.58
|—.25
|Jul
|29.58
|—.25
|Oct
|29.58
|—.25
|Dec
|29.58
|—.25
|Est. sales 115,294.
|Wed.'s sales 155,009
|Wed.'s open int 464,611
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|292.20 294.70 290.80 291.80
|—.40
|Jul
|296.30 298.80 295.30 296.10
|—.50
|Aug
|296.30 298.20 295.30 296.10
|+.10
|Sep
|296.00 297.80 295.40 296.00
|+.20
|Oct
|296.90 297.80 295.50 296.20
|Dec
|298.70 300.50 297.90 298.60
|—.40
|Jan
|299.40 299.40 297.40 298.10
|—.50
|Mar
|293.10 294.60 292.70 293.30
|—.60
|May
|292.60 294.10 292.30 293.00
|—.60
|Jul
|295.70 296.60 295.30 296.00
|—.40
|Aug
|296.70 297.30 296.60 296.70
|—.50
|Sep
|296.60 297.20 296.00 296.60
|—.40
|Oct
|296.40 296.40 295.30 295.90
|—.50
|Dec
|297.10 297.50 296.80 297.20
|—.50
|Jan
|297.20
|—.50
|Mar
|297.20
|—.50
|May
|297.20
|—.50
|Jul
|297.20
|—.50
|Aug
|297.20
|—.50
|Sep
|297.20
|—.50
|Oct
|297.20
|—.50
|Dec
|297.20
|—.50
|Jul
|297.20
|—.50
|Oct
|297.20
|—.50
|Dec
|297.20
|—.50
|Est. sales 62,329.
|Wed.'s sales 133,651
|Wed.'s open int 406,621
