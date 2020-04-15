https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15202995.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|546½
|548¾
|529¾
|540¼
|—8½
|Jul
|548
|550
|531½
|540½
|—9¼
|Sep
|553¾
|555
|537½
|546
|—8¾
|Dec
|561¾
|563¼
|546
|554½
|—8
|Mar
|568½
|570½
|554½
|562¾
|—6½
|May
|570
|570¼
|556¾
|563¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|556½
|558
|545½
|552¼
|—6¾
|Sep
|550¼
|553½
|548½
|553½
|—6¾
|Dec
|568½
|568½
|558
|562½
|—6¾
|Mar
|563¼
|566¼
|561½
|566¼
|—6½
|May
|561
|—6½
|Jul
|537¼
|—6½
|Est. sales 171,493.
|Tue.'s sales 148,713
|Tue.'s open int 380,408,
|up 6,095
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|326
|326¾
|317½
|319¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|332¼
|333
|325
|326¾
|—5½
|Sep
|337
|337¾
|331¼
|332½
|—4½
|Dec
|346½
|347½
|341¾
|342¾
|—3¾
|Mar
|359
|360
|354½
|355½
|—3½
|May
|366
|367¼
|362
|362¾
|—3½
|Jul
|371
|372
|367
|367½
|—3½
|Sep
|367
|368¼
|364
|365¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|372½
|373¼
|369¼
|370¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|384¼
|385
|382
|382¾
|—2
|May
|389½
|389½
|387½
|388¾
|—2
|Jul
|393½
|393½
|391
|391½
|—2
|Sep
|383¼
|—2
|Dec
|385¾
|385¾
|382¾
|383¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|397¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|391
|391
|388¾
|388¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 395,547.
|Tue.'s sales 448,962
|Tue.'s open int 1,439,982
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|276¾
|286½
|275
|285½
|+8¼
|Jul
|269
|277½
|269
|277
|+8½
|Sep
|262
|263½
|262
|263½
|+4
|Dec
|255
|255
|254½
|254¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|258¾
|+1¾
|May
|258¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|259
|+1¾
|Sep
|266¼
|+1¾
|Dec
|266¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|266¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|266¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|266¼
|+1¾
|Est. sales 561.
|Tue.'s sales 447
|Tue.'s open int 3,433
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|847½
|852½
|838¾
|842
|—5
|Jul
|856
|862½
|848¾
|851¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|859½
|865½
|851¾
|854
|—4½
|Sep
|861
|866¼
|853½
|855
|—5¼
|Nov
|866
|871
|857¾
|859¾
|—5¾
|Jan
|868¾
|873½
|860¾
|862¼
|—6¼
|Mar
|858¼
|861¾
|849
|850¾
|—6½
|May
|857¼
|862
|848½
|851¼
|—6¾
|Jul
|868½
|870
|857½
|859¾
|—7
|Aug
|859
|861½
|859
|860¼
|—7¼
|Sep
|860
|860
|854
|855
|—7
|Nov
|863¾
|863¾
|851
|852½
|—7½
|Jan
|859¾
|—7½
|Mar
|860½
|—7½
|May
|864¼
|—7½
|Jul
|869
|—9¼
|Aug
|868
|—9¼
|Sep
|869
|—9¼
|Nov
|865¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|885¾
|—8¾
|Nov
|890
|890
|883
|883
|—8¾
|Est. sales 275,656.
|Tue.'s sales 243,665
|Tue.'s open int 837,282,
|up 7,477
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.64
|26.90
|26.24
|26.55
|—.19
|Jul
|27.05
|27.33
|26.63
|26.94
|—.22
|Aug
|27.28
|27.52
|26.82
|27.12
|—.24
|Sep
|27.52
|27.70
|27.00
|27.30
|—.25
|Oct
|27.74
|27.79
|27.17
|27.46
|—.25
|Dec
|27.98
|28.21
|27.50
|27.80
|—.24
|Jan
|28.31
|28.32
|27.72
|28.00
|—.25
|Mar
|28.36
|28.49
|27.86
|28.14
|—.26
|May
|28.57
|28.69
|28.09
|28.34
|—.26
|Jul
|28.84
|28.94
|28.39
|28.59
|—.28
|Aug
|28.73
|28.73
|28.70
|28.70
|—.28
|Sep
|28.57
|28.86
|28.57
|28.80
|—.28
|Oct
|28.98
|28.98
|28.90
|28.90
|—.28
|Dec
|29.32
|29.32
|28.93
|29.16
|—.27
|Jan
|29.35
|—.27
|Mar
|29.63
|—.27
|May
|29.83
|—.21
|Jul
|30.03
|—.15
|Aug
|29.97
|—.15
|Sep
|29.82
|—.15
|Oct
|29.82
|—.15
|Dec
|29.83
|—.15
|Jul
|29.83
|—.15
|Oct
|29.83
|—.15
|Dec
|29.83
|—.15
|Est. sales 150,082.
|Tue.'s sales 228,393
|Tue.'s open int 469,269,
|up 7,786
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|287.90
|294.40
|287.90
|292.20
|+4.70
|Jul
|293.40
|298.80
|293.30
|296.60
|+3.50
|Aug
|293.70
|298.10
|293.70
|296.00
|+2.30
|Sep
|295.00
|298.00
|294.90
|295.80
|+1.40
|Oct
|296.00
|298.50
|295.20
|296.20
|+.90
|Dec
|298.70
|301.10
|298.00
|299.00
|+.30
|Jan
|298.80
|300.60
|297.20
|298.60
|Mar
|296.40
|296.50
|292.50
|293.90
|—1.20
|May
|296.00
|296.30
|290.80
|293.60
|—1.30
|Jul
|299.50
|299.80
|294.10
|296.40
|—1.80
|Aug
|300.70
|301.00
|295.50
|297.20
|—1.90
|Sep
|300.50
|300.60
|296.20
|297.00
|—2.10
|Oct
|299.60
|299.70
|295.00
|296.40
|—2.20
|Dec
|300.70
|301.30
|295.70
|297.70
|—2.10
|Jan
|297.70
|—2.10
|Mar
|297.70
|—2.10
|May
|297.70
|—2.10
|Jul
|297.70
|—2.10
|Aug
|297.70
|—2.10
|Sep
|297.70
|—2.10
|Oct
|297.70
|—2.10
|Dec
|297.70
|—2.10
|Jul
|297.70
|—2.10
|Oct
|297.70
|—2.10
|Dec
|297.70
|—2.10
|Est. sales 125,332.
|Tue.'s sales 150,591
|Tue.'s open int 408,515
