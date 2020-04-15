CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 546½ 548¾ 529¾ 540¼ —8½
Jul 548 550 531½ 540½ —9¼
Sep 553¾ 555 537½ 546 —8¾
Dec 561¾ 563¼ 546 554½ —8
Mar 568½ 570½ 554½ 562¾ —6½
May 570 570¼ 556¾ 563¾ —7¼
Jul 556½ 558 545½ 552¼ —6¾
Sep 550¼ 553½ 548½ 553½ —6¾
Dec 568½ 568½ 558 562½ —6¾
Mar 563¼ 566¼ 561½ 566¼ —6½
May 561 —6½
Jul 537¼ —6½
Est. sales 171,493. Tue.'s sales 148,713
Tue.'s open int 380,408, up 6,095
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 326 326¾ 317½ 319¼ —6¾
Jul 332¼ 333 325 326¾ —5½
Sep 337 337¾ 331¼ 332½ —4½
Dec 346½ 347½ 341¾ 342¾ —3¾
Mar 359 360 354½ 355½ —3½
May 366 367¼ 362 362¾ —3½
Jul 371 372 367 367½ —3½
Sep 367 368¼ 364 365¼ —2¾
Dec 372½ 373¼ 369¼ 370¼ —2¼
Mar 384¼ 385 382 382¾ —2
May 389½ 389½ 387½ 388¾ —2
Jul 393½ 393½ 391 391½ —2
Sep 383¼ —2
Dec 385¾ 385¾ 382¾ 383¾ —2¼
Jul 397¼ —2¼
Dec 391 391 388¾ 388¾ —2½
Est. sales 395,547. Tue.'s sales 448,962
Tue.'s open int 1,439,982
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 276¾ 286½ 275 285½ +8¼
Jul 269 277½ 269 277 +8½
Sep 262 263½ 262 263½ +4
Dec 255 255 254½ 254¾ +1¾
Mar 258¾ +1¾
May 258¾ +1¾
Jul 259 +1¾
Sep 266¼ +1¾
Dec 266¼ +1¾
Mar 266¼ +1¾
Jul 266¼ +1¾
Sep 266¼ +1¾
Est. sales 561. Tue.'s sales 447
Tue.'s open int 3,433
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 847½ 852½ 838¾ 842 —5
Jul 856 862½ 848¾ 851¾ —3¾
Aug 859½ 865½ 851¾ 854 —4½
Sep 861 866¼ 853½ 855 —5¼
Nov 866 871 857¾ 859¾ —5¾
Jan 868¾ 873½ 860¾ 862¼ —6¼
Mar 858¼ 861¾ 849 850¾ —6½
May 857¼ 862 848½ 851¼ —6¾
Jul 868½ 870 857½ 859¾ —7
Aug 859 861½ 859 860¼ —7¼
Sep 860 860 854 855 —7
Nov 863¾ 863¾ 851 852½ —7½
Jan 859¾ —7½
Mar 860½ —7½
May 864¼ —7½
Jul 869 —9¼
Aug 868 —9¼
Sep 869 —9¼
Nov 865¾ —8¾
Jul 885¾ —8¾
Nov 890 890 883 883 —8¾
Est. sales 275,656. Tue.'s sales 243,665
Tue.'s open int 837,282, up 7,477
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.64 26.90 26.24 26.55 —.19
Jul 27.05 27.33 26.63 26.94 —.22
Aug 27.28 27.52 26.82 27.12 —.24
Sep 27.52 27.70 27.00 27.30 —.25
Oct 27.74 27.79 27.17 27.46 —.25
Dec 27.98 28.21 27.50 27.80 —.24
Jan 28.31 28.32 27.72 28.00 —.25
Mar 28.36 28.49 27.86 28.14 —.26
May 28.57 28.69 28.09 28.34 —.26
Jul 28.84 28.94 28.39 28.59 —.28
Aug 28.73 28.73 28.70 28.70 —.28
Sep 28.57 28.86 28.57 28.80 —.28
Oct 28.98 28.98 28.90 28.90 —.28
Dec 29.32 29.32 28.93 29.16 —.27
Jan 29.35 —.27
Mar 29.63 —.27
May 29.83 —.21
Jul 30.03 —.15
Aug 29.97 —.15
Sep 29.82 —.15
Oct 29.82 —.15
Dec 29.83 —.15
Jul 29.83 —.15
Oct 29.83 —.15
Dec 29.83 —.15
Est. sales 150,082. Tue.'s sales 228,393
Tue.'s open int 469,269, up 7,786
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 287.90 294.40 287.90 292.20 +4.70
Jul 293.40 298.80 293.30 296.60 +3.50
Aug 293.70 298.10 293.70 296.00 +2.30
Sep 295.00 298.00 294.90 295.80 +1.40
Oct 296.00 298.50 295.20 296.20 +.90
Dec 298.70 301.10 298.00 299.00 +.30
Jan 298.80 300.60 297.20 298.60
Mar 296.40 296.50 292.50 293.90 —1.20
May 296.00 296.30 290.80 293.60 —1.30
Jul 299.50 299.80 294.10 296.40 —1.80
Aug 300.70 301.00 295.50 297.20 —1.90
Sep 300.50 300.60 296.20 297.00 —2.10
Oct 299.60 299.70 295.00 296.40 —2.20
Dec 300.70 301.30 295.70 297.70 —2.10
Jan 297.70 —2.10
Mar 297.70 —2.10
May 297.70 —2.10
Jul 297.70 —2.10
Aug 297.70 —2.10
Sep 297.70 —2.10
Oct 297.70 —2.10
Dec 297.70 —2.10
Jul 297.70 —2.10
Oct 297.70 —2.10
Dec 297.70 —2.10
Est. sales 125,332. Tue.'s sales 150,591
Tue.'s open int 408,515