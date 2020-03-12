CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 506¾ 508¾ 506¾ 508¼ —9
May 510½ 510¾ 497¼ 505½ —7¼
Jul 511 511¼ 498¾ 506¾ —6½
Sep 516½ 518 505½ 513½ —6½
Dec 529¾ 529¾ 517½ 525¼ —6½
Mar 538¼ 539 528¼ 535½ —6¼
May 538 540 533½ 538¼ —6½
Jul 534½ 534½ 524¼ 529¾ —7¼
Sep 531½ 533¾ 527¾ 532½ —7¼
Dec 539½ 543 537 540¾ —7
Mar 544¾ 548 540 545 —7½
May 545¾ —7½
Jul 532¼ —7½
Est. sales 153,669. Wed.'s sales 114,610
Wed.'s open int 435,068, up 669
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 377½ 377½ 367 369¾ —9½
May 373 373 365 365¾ —8¾
Jul 375 375¼ 367½ 368¾ —7¾
Sep 372 372¼ 366¼ 367½ —6
Dec 376 376¼ 370 371¾ —5¼
Mar 386 386 380½ 381¾ —5¼
May 390½ 390¾ 385½ 386½ —5½
Jul 394 394 388¼ 389¼ —6
Sep 387 387 381¾ 382 —5¾
Dec 390 390 384¼ 385½ —4½
Mar 397¼ 397¼ 395 395¼ —4
May 405 405 402¾ 402¾ —3
Jul 406½ 406½ 405 405¼ —3½
Sep 400 400 395¼ 395¼ —6¾
Dec 397 397 395 395½ —2¾
Jul 408 —2¾
Dec 401 402¼ 401 402¼ —2¼
Est. sales 375,435. Wed.'s sales 233,110
Wed.'s open int 1,467,673
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 268½
May 275 276¾ 267¾ 275
Jul 271 275¼ 267 275¼ +1½
Sep 263¾ 266 263¾ 266 +1
Dec 264¼ 264¾ 264¼ 264¾
Mar 267¾
May 267¾
Jul 268
Sep 275¼
Dec 275¼
Jul 275¼
Sep 275¼
Est. sales 411. Wed.'s sales 411
Wed.'s open int 4,614
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 871¼ 871¼ 853¾ 855 —12¾
May 872½ 872¾ 852¼ 859½ —13¾
Jul 880 880 859 865¾ —14¾
Aug 880¼ 880½ 862 868¼ —14¼
Sep 880¼ 880¼ 862½ 869 —13¾
Nov 886¼ 886¼ 866 873 —13¾
Jan 888 888 868¼ 875¾ —13½
Mar 881½ 881½ 860 867¾ —14½
May 881¼ 881¼ 859¾ 868¼ —14¼
Jul 889 889 866¼ 874¾ —13½
Aug 872¾ 875½ 872½ 875½ —12¾
Sep 871½ 873½ 870¾ 873½ —12¼
Nov 883¾ 883¾ 868 875½ —11½
Jan 890 890 880 884¼ —10¼
Mar 890 890 884 884 —10
May 890 890 889 889 —10
Jul 895 896½ 895 896½ —10¼
Aug 896¼ —9½
Sep 895 896¼ 895 896¼ —9½
Nov 895 895 884¾ 894¼ —6½
Jul 920 920 914¼ 914¼ —6½
Nov 910 910 909¾ 909¾ —8¼
Est. sales 325,896. Wed.'s sales 193,020
Wed.'s open int 815,680, up 4,930
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 26.15 —1.15
May 27.54 27.60 26.25 26.38 —1.15
Jul 27.95 27.95 26.62 26.74 —1.14
Aug 28.13 28.13 26.80 26.91 —1.13
Sep 28.20 28.24 26.98 27.10 —1.12
Oct 28.39 28.39 27.16 27.26 —1.13
Dec 28.72 28.75 27.49 27.62 —1.10
Jan 28.88 28.88 27.77 27.88 —1.06
Mar 29.05 29.05 27.93 28.12 —.98
May 29.45 29.45 28.12 28.34 —.95
Jul 29.65 29.65 28.38 28.63 —.90
Aug 29.50 29.50 28.65 28.77 —.85
Sep 29.50 29.50 28.65 28.90 —.79
Oct 29.50 29.50 28.89 29.00 —.73
Dec 29.62 29.62 28.85 29.27 —.64
Jan 29.44 —.60
Mar 30.25 30.25 29.83 29.83 —.68
May 30.40 30.40 30.04 30.04 —.61
Jul 30.50 30.50 30.06 30.06 —.69
Aug 30.50 30.50 30.06 30.06 —.69
Sep 30.50 30.50 30.06 30.06 —.69
Oct 30.06 —.69
Dec 30.07 —.69
Jul 30.07 —.69
Oct 30.07 —.69
Dec 30.07 —.69
Est. sales 204,577. Wed.'s sales 131,106
Wed.'s open int 461,793, up 4,641
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 295.80 298.60 292.80 298.60 +2.70
May 301.40 303.80 297.70 302.80 +1.20
Jul 304.70 305.00 301.40 304.20 —1.10
Aug 305.20 305.30 301.70 304.20 —1.50
Sep 305.80 305.80 301.70 304.50 —1.40
Oct 305.90 305.90 302.10 304.70 —1.30
Dec 308.90 309.20 305.20 308.10 —1.10
Jan 307.00 307.90 304.50 307.40 —1.20
Mar 304.50 304.60 300.00 302.80 —2.10
May 303.50 303.50 298.60 301.70 —2.10
Jul 304.50 304.70 300.70 303.80 —1.90
Aug 305.00 305.00 301.70 304.50 —1.80
Sep 305.00 305.20 301.70 304.50 —1.70
Oct 305.00 305.00 301.70 304.20 —1.80
Dec 305.80 306.60 303.30 305.70 —1.80
Jan 305.90 —1.60
Mar 305.90 —1.60
May 305.90 —1.60
Jul 305.90 —1.60
Aug 305.90 —1.60
Sep 305.90 —1.60
Oct 305.90 —1.60
Dec 305.90 —1.60
Jul 305.90 —1.60
Oct 305.90 —1.60
Dec 305.90 —1.60
Est. sales 165,752. Wed.'s sales 118,050
Wed.'s open int 450,535