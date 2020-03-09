CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 516 524 513½ 522¼ +1
May 509 522½ 505¾ 518¾ +3
Jul 511 521¾ 506½ 518¾ +2
Sep 515¾ 528¼ 514 525¾ +1¾
Dec 529 539½ 525½ 537 +1¾
Mar 538¾ 549 535¾ 547 +2
May 541 553 541 551 +1¾
Jul 536¼ 546½ 532½ 544¾ +1¾
Sep 538¼ 548¾ 538¼ 548½ +1¾
Dec 548¼ 557½ 543¾ 555½ +1
Mar 549 561¼ 549 559¼ +1¾
May 560 +1¾
Jul 546½ +1¾
Est. sales 162,559. Fri.'s sales 109,660
Fri.'s open int 435,557, up 4,190
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 372 377½ 368½ 374¼ —3
May 370¼ 375¼ 366¾ 372¾ —3¼
Jul 373½ 377¼ 370 375 —4¼
Sep 372 374¾ 370 372½ —5
Dec 377 378½ 374 376¼ —5¼
Mar 387¾ 388¾ 385 387 —4¾
May 391¾ 393¾ 390½ 392½ —4½
Jul 394½ 396¾ 393½ 396¼ —3¾
Sep 389 390¾ 387 390 —2½
Dec 392¼ 392¾ 390 391¾ —3
Mar 400 401¼ 399¼ 401¼ —2¾
May 405 406¾ 405 406¾ —1
Jul 409¾ —2¾
Sep 403 —2¾
Dec 401½ 401½ 399½ 399½ —2¾
Jul 412 —2¾
Dec 407 407 405¾ 405¾ —2¾
Est. sales 437,487. Fri.'s sales 344,827
Fri.'s open int 1,478,121
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 261 ¾
May 269 270¾ 255¼ 267½ ¾
Jul 269¼ 273 258½ 270¾ +1½
Sep 260½ 263¼ 256 263¼ +1½
Dec 260¼ 265 250½ 263 +2¼
Mar 266 +2
May 266 +2
Jul 266¼ +2
Sep 273½ +2
Dec 273½ +2
Jul 273½ +2
Sep 273½ +2
Est. sales 1,049. Fri.'s sales 349
Fri.'s open int 4,738, up 8
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 865 871¾ 861¾ 863½ —19¾
May 883½ 883½ 867 870 —21¼
Jul 892¾ 893 876 879 —21
Aug 894½ 894¾ 879 881½ —20¼
Sep 895½ 895½ 880¼ 882¼ —19½
Nov 900 900 884 886¼ —19¼
Jan 902 902½ 887½ 889¼ —18¾
Mar 895 895 880 881¾ —18¼
May 894½ 894½ 879¾ 881½ —18
Jul 900 900 885¼ 887 —17½
Aug 893 893 886¼ 886¾ —17½
Sep 884 885 883¾ 883¾ —16¾
Nov 896 896 884 884½ —15¾
Jan 892 —15½
Mar 891½ —15½
May 896½ —15½
Jul 910 910 904¼ 904¼ —15½
Aug 910 910 904¾ 904¾ —11¾
Sep 910 910 904¾ 904¾ —11¾
Nov 910 911 900½ 900½ —13
Jul 920½ —4
Nov 920 920 917¾ 917¾ —4
Est. sales 268,843. Fri.'s sales 225,002
Fri.'s open int 808,448
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 27.83 27.83 26.91 27.31 —1.17
May 28.08 28.33 27.07 27.54 —1.21
Jul 28.68 28.68 27.45 27.90 —1.20
Aug 28.78 28.82 27.62 28.08 —1.15
Sep 28.98 28.99 27.81 28.25 —1.13
Oct 29.05 29.14 27.97 28.41 —1.10
Dec 29.40 29.46 28.31 28.75 —1.09
Jan 29.59 29.65 28.55 28.96 —1.05
Mar 29.78 29.78 28.76 29.14 —.96
May 29.94 29.94 28.90 29.30 —.87
Jul 30.10 30.10 29.12 29.52 —.80
Aug 29.47 29.80 29.39 29.57 —.78
Sep 29.51 29.68 29.51 29.62 —.75
Oct 29.70 29.70 29.61 29.63 —.74
Dec 30.12 30.12 29.60 29.77 —.73
Jan 29.95 29.95 29.89 29.89 —.72
Mar 30.25 30.36 30.25 30.36 —.64
May 30.50 —.68
Jul 30.60 —.64
Aug 30.60 —.64
Sep 30.60 —.64
Oct 30.60 —.64
Dec 30.61 —.64
Jul 30.61 —.64
Oct 30.61 —.64
Dec 30.61 —.64
Est. sales 220,175. Fri.'s sales 124,641
Fri.'s open int 465,091
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 302.80 302.80 293.80 296.60 —4.70
May 303.00 303.30 296.20 300.40 —4.70
Jul 307.30 307.90 301.30 304.70 —4.70
Aug 308.00 308.40 302.50 305.50 —4.20
Sep 308.10 308.20 303.20 305.90 —3.70
Oct 308.10 308.70 303.80 306.30 —3.40
Dec 311.20 311.80 307.10 309.50 —3.40
Jan 310.80 310.90 307.00 309.10 —3.10
Mar 307.50 307.50 303.60 305.00 —3.50
May 306.60 307.10 302.70 304.20 —3.30
Jul 309.00 309.30 304.70 305.90 —3.20
Aug 309.20 309.90 305.50 306.50 —3.00
Sep 308.90 309.60 305.30 306.30 —2.80
Oct 308.60 309.10 305.00 306.30 —1.70
Dec 307.50 310.50 306.50 307.90 —1.80
Jan 307.90 —1.80
Mar 307.90 —1.80
May 314.80 319.00 307.90 307.90 —1.80
Jul 307.90 —1.80
Aug 307.90 —1.80
Sep 307.90 —1.80
Oct 307.90 —1.80
Dec 307.90 —1.80
Jul 307.90 —1.80
Oct 307.90 —1.80
Dec 307.90 —1.80
Est. sales 153,659. Fri.'s sales 114,697
Fri.'s open int 451,391, up 4,194