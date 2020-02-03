https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/Close-15026748.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|551¼
|558
|546½
|555½
|+1¾
|May
|550½
|556
|545¾
|553¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|550¼
|555¾
|546½
|553½
|+1
|Sep
|556¼
|561¼
|552¾
|559½
|+½
|Dec
|565¼
|569½
|561¾
|568
|Mar
|572¼
|576½
|569¼
|574¾
|—
|¾
|May
|566
|572¼
|565¾
|571
|—
|½
|Jul
|551¼
|557
|547¾
|556¼
|+¾
|Sep
|552
|558¾
|552
|558¾
|+1½
|Dec
|558½
|565¾
|556¾
|565¾
|+1
|Mar
|571¼
|+1¼
|May
|570
|+¼
|Jul
|559
|+¼
|Est. sales 155,194.
|Fri.'s sales 127,985
|Fri.'s open int 515,958,
|up 8,157
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380½
|382
|376½
|378¾
|—2½
|May
|386
|387¼
|382
|384½
|—2
|Jul
|390½
|391¾
|386¾
|389½
|—1½
|Sep
|387½
|387¾
|384½
|386¾
|—1
|Dec
|389¾
|391½
|388
|389½
|—1¼
|Mar
|400¼
|400¼
|397¾
|399
|—1½
|May
|404
|404
|402¼
|403¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|406¼
|407
|405
|405¾
|—1½
|Sep
|400¾
|400¾
|399
|399¾
|—1½
|Dec
|403½
|404
|402
|402½
|—1¾
|Mar
|409½
|411
|409½
|411
|—1¾
|May
|411½
|—1¾
|Jul
|419¾
|—1½
|Sep
|417
|—1½
|Dec
|409
|409¼
|409
|409¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|419¼
|+¼
|Dec
|415¾
|Est. sales 346,177.
|Fri.'s sales 290,088
|Fri.'s open int 1,546,203,
|up 8,949
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|302¾
|310
|297½
|300¼
|—3½
|May
|297
|302¾
|289¾
|295¼
|—3
|Jul
|292½
|293
|282
|286¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|270¼
|—1½
|Dec
|272
|273
|269
|270½
|Mar
|270½
|May
|270½
|Jul
|270¾
|Sep
|278
|Dec
|278
|Jul
|278
|Sep
|278
|Est. sales 1,161.
|Fri.'s sales 821
|Fri.'s open int 5,422
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|870¾
|878¾
|868¾
|877
|+4½
|May
|885
|892½
|883
|890¾
|+4
|Jul
|895¾
|906
|895¾
|904½
|+4
|Aug
|905½
|911
|902¾
|909½
|+4
|Sep
|905
|912¾
|904
|910½
|+4
|Nov
|910
|918¾
|909½
|916½
|+4¼
|Jan
|918
|924¼
|916¼
|921¾
|+3
|Mar
|915
|921¾
|914¼
|919½
|+3
|May
|920
|924¼
|918½
|922¾
|+2½
|Jul
|925½
|930¼
|925½
|928½
|+2
|Aug
|928¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|924
|+1¼
|Nov
|921
|925
|920¼
|923½
|+2
|Jan
|929½
|+1½
|Mar
|929½
|+1½
|May
|929½
|+1½
|Jul
|936¾
|941¼
|936¾
|941¼
|+1½
|Aug
|941¼
|+1½
|Sep
|941¼
|+1½
|Nov
|933½
|+1½
|Jul
|937
|+1½
|Nov
|933¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 248,149.
|Fri.'s sales 184,186
|Fri.'s open int 838,696,
|up 12,709
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.94
|30.42
|29.81
|30.29
|+.35
|May
|30.30
|30.77
|30.16
|30.65
|+.35
|Jul
|30.67
|31.15
|30.54
|31.04
|+.35
|Aug
|30.87
|31.29
|30.67
|31.18
|+.37
|Sep
|30.92
|31.41
|30.80
|31.31
|+.39
|Oct
|31.03
|31.49
|30.89
|31.43
|+.41
|Dec
|31.33
|31.88
|31.21
|31.77
|+.42
|Jan
|31.63
|32.00
|31.43
|31.92
|+.35
|Mar
|31.78
|32.14
|31.63
|32.09
|+.39
|May
|31.94
|32.25
|31.94
|32.25
|+.39
|Jul
|32.12
|32.42
|32.11
|32.42
|+.38
|Aug
|32.46
|+.39
|Sep
|32.48
|+.39
|Oct
|32.47
|+.39
|Dec
|32.60
|+.40
|Jan
|32.60
|+.40
|Mar
|32.60
|+.40
|May
|32.60
|+.40
|Jul
|32.60
|+.40
|Aug
|32.60
|+.40
|Sep
|32.60
|+.40
|Oct
|32.60
|+.40
|Dec
|32.60
|+.40
|Jul
|32.60
|+.40
|Oct
|32.60
|+.40
|Dec
|32.60
|+.40
|Est. sales 228,398.
|Fri.'s sales 173,800
|Fri.'s open int 534,126
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|290.90
|291.40
|287.10
|289.80
|—1.20
|May
|296.20
|296.70
|292.90
|295.20
|—1.10
|Jul
|301.50
|301.90
|298.50
|300.50
|—.90
|Aug
|303.30
|303.80
|300.60
|302.40
|—.90
|Sep
|305.30
|305.30
|302.20
|303.80
|—.80
|Oct
|305.70
|306.10
|303.30
|304.80
|—.90
|Dec
|309.50
|309.50
|307.00
|308.10
|—.90
|Jan
|308.80
|309.90
|308.00
|308.60
|—.90
|Mar
|308.30
|308.80
|307.00
|307.50
|—1.00
|May
|308.80
|310.10
|307.80
|308.60
|—.90
|Jul
|311.00
|311.00
|309.80
|310.60
|—.60
|Aug
|310.50
|—.60
|Sep
|309.90
|—.60
|Oct
|308.60
|—.60
|Dec
|309.10
|—.70
|Jan
|309.10
|—.70
|Mar
|309.10
|—.70
|May
|309.10
|—.70
|Jul
|309.10
|—.70
|Aug
|309.10
|—.70
|Sep
|309.10
|—.70
|Oct
|309.10
|—.70
|Dec
|309.10
|—.70
|Jul
|309.10
|—.70
|Oct
|309.10
|—.70
|Dec
|309.10
|—.70
|Est. sales 154,835.
|Fri.'s sales 133,734
|Fri.'s open int 496,364,
|up 760
View Comments