CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|553¾
|564
|552¾
|562¼
|+9½
|May
|556¾
|567
|556½
|565¼
|+9
|Jul
|559
|569
|558¾
|567¼
|+8¾
|Sep
|565¾
|574¾
|565¼
|573½
|+8¼
|Dec
|574½
|583¾
|574½
|582¼
|+7¼
|Mar
|584
|590½
|584
|588¾
|+6½
|May
|584
|588½
|583¼
|586½
|+4¾
|Jul
|570
|576
|570
|574¼
|+4½
|Sep
|576¼
|576¾
|576¼
|576¾
|+4½
|Dec
|580½
|586¼
|580½
|585
|+4¾
|Mar
|588½
|590¼
|588½
|590¼
|+4¼
|May
|590¼
|+4¼
|Jul
|584¼
|+4¼
|Est. sales 117,166.
|Wed.'s sales 95,403
|Wed.'s open int 442,212,
|up 7,539
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|383¾
|387
|382¼
|383¼
|—1
|May
|390¾
|393¾
|389
|390
|—1¼
|Jul
|397
|399¾
|395½
|396¾
|—1
|Sep
|397
|399¾
|396¼
|397¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|399¼
|402
|398¼
|400
|—
|¾
|Mar
|409
|411¼
|408
|409¾
|—
|½
|May
|413½
|414¾
|412¼
|413¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|417
|418
|415¼
|416½
|—
|½
|Sep
|408
|408½
|408
|408½
|+¼
|Dec
|408¼
|410
|408
|409¼
|+¼
|Mar
|416¾
|—
|¼
|May
|416¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|425
|Sep
|423½
|Dec
|415¼
|—1
|Jul
|424¼
|—1
|Dec
|422¾
|—1
|Est. sales 209,220.
|Wed.'s sales 251,103
|Wed.'s open int 1,509,555,
|up 22,333
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|298¾
|302¾
|296½
|302
|+3
|May
|297¾
|298½
|296½
|297½
|+2¼
|Jul
|289
|289½
|289
|289½
|+¼
|Sep
|275
|275
|274¾
|274¾
|—8¾
|Dec
|271½
|272
|269½
|269½
|—4¾
|Mar
|269½
|—4¾
|May
|269½
|—4¾
|Jul
|269¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|269¾
|—4¾
|Dec
|269¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|269¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|269¾
|—4¾
|Est. sales 309.
|Wed.'s sales 327
|Wed.'s open int 4,679
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|943¼
|943¼
|931
|933¾
|—4½
|Mar
|946¾
|954½
|939¼
|943½
|—3¾
|May
|959½
|967
|952½
|956½
|—3¾
|Jul
|971¼
|978¼
|964¾
|968¼
|—4
|Aug
|976¾
|981½
|968¾
|972¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|973
|977¾
|966½
|969½
|—4
|Nov
|974¼
|980
|968¼
|971½
|—4
|Jan
|979½
|984½
|973
|976½
|—3¾
|Mar
|972¾
|978
|965¾
|969½
|—4½
|May
|973¾
|973¾
|966
|968¼
|—4¼
|Jul
|976½
|976½
|968
|971¼
|—4½
|Aug
|968½
|—4
|Sep
|957¼
|—4
|Nov
|959¾
|960
|951
|953
|—4½
|Jan
|953
|—4½
|Mar
|953
|—4½
|May
|953
|—4½
|Jul
|962¾
|—4½
|Aug
|962¾
|—4½
|Sep
|962¾
|—4½
|Nov
|956¾
|—4½
|Jul
|956¾
|—4½
|Nov
|955¾
|—4½
|Est. sales 170,983.
|Wed.'s sales 186,662
|Wed.'s open int 724,331,
|up 2,319
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jan
|34.34
|34.57
|34.34
|34.35
|+.08
|Mar
|34.58
|34.95
|34.52
|34.64
|+.08
|May
|34.87
|35.25
|34.82
|34.94
|+.09
|Jul
|35.20
|35.56
|35.16
|35.28
|+.11
|Aug
|35.26
|35.60
|35.22
|35.33
|+.10
|Sep
|35.38
|35.65
|35.27
|35.36
|+.07
|Oct
|35.56
|35.57
|35.34
|35.41
|+.06
|Dec
|35.53
|35.88
|35.50
|35.61
|+.08
|Jan
|35.65
|35.89
|35.65
|35.74
|+.08
|Mar
|35.66
|35.94
|35.62
|35.69
|+.06
|May
|35.76
|35.76
|35.60
|35.66
|+.05
|Jul
|35.71
|+.04
|Aug
|35.72
|+.03
|Sep
|35.69
|+.03
|Oct
|35.32
|Dec
|35.50
|35.50
|35.43
|35.43
|Jan
|35.43
|Mar
|35.43
|May
|35.43
|Jul
|35.43
|Aug
|35.43
|Sep
|35.43
|Oct
|35.43
|Dec
|35.43
|Jul
|35.43
|Oct
|35.43
|Dec
|35.43
|Est. sales 119,137.
|Wed.'s sales 148,084
|Wed.'s open int 522,861,
|up 5,120
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jan
|297.10
|297.10
|294.50
|296.20
|—.70
|Mar
|301.80
|303.00
|299.20
|300.80
|—1.00
|May
|306.10
|307.30
|303.70
|305.30
|—.90
|Jul
|310.60
|311.70
|308.30
|309.90
|—.90
|Aug
|312.00
|313.10
|309.80
|311.40
|—.90
|Sep
|312.80
|313.70
|310.70
|312.20
|—1.00
|Oct
|312.70
|313.20
|310.80
|312.20
|—.80
|Dec
|314.70
|315.50
|312.70
|314.10
|—.70
|Jan
|314.50
|315.10
|312.80
|314.20
|—.70
|Mar
|313.00
|313.10
|311.20
|312.50
|—1.20
|May
|312.30
|312.30
|310.30
|311.30
|—1.30
|Jul
|312.50
|312.50
|311.00
|312.00
|—1.20
|Aug
|309.50
|310.50
|309.50
|310.50
|—.30
|Sep
|307.50
|308.70
|307.50
|308.70
|+.20
|Oct
|307.20
|+.20
|Dec
|307.00
|308.10
|307.00
|308.10
|—.10
|Jan
|308.10
|—.10
|Mar
|308.10
|—.10
|May
|308.10
|—.10
|Jul
|308.10
|—.10
|Aug
|308.10
|—.10
|Sep
|308.10
|—.10
|Oct
|308.10
|—.10
|Dec
|308.10
|—.10
|Jul
|308.10
|—.10
|Oct
|308.10
|—.10
|Dec
|308.10
|—.10
|Est. sales 94,779.
|Wed.'s sales 110,415
|Wed.'s open int 447,516,
|up 3,205
