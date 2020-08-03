Clorox: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Clorox Co. (CLX) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $310 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of $2.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.98 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.86 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $939 million, or $7.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.72 billion.

Clorox shares have increased 54% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 1%. The stock has increased 51% in the last 12 months.

