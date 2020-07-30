Cleveland-Cliffs: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) _ Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $123.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cleveland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

Cleveland-Cliffs shares have dropped 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 47% in the last 12 months.

