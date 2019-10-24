Clearwater Paper: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $11 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Spokane, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 50 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $445.2 million in the period.

Clearwater Paper shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.50, a decrease of 24% in the last 12 months.

