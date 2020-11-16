ClearOne: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 5 cents per share.

The provider of videoconferencing products posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.79. A year ago, they were trading at $1.77.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLRO