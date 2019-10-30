Clean Harbors: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NORWELL, Mass. (AP) _ Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $36.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Norwell, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 65 cents. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 72 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The environmental services company posted revenue of $891.7 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $870.3 million.

Clean Harbors shares have risen 59% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 26% in the last 12 months.

