Civeo: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at 63 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.17.

_____

