Citizens: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million.

The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 26 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $10.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

Citizens shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $22.17, an increase of nearly 7% in the last 12 months.

