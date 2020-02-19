Cheesecake Factory: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS HILLS, Calif. (AP) _ The Cheesecake Factory Inc. (CAKE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $48.7 million.

The Calabasas Hills, California-based company said it had net income of $1.10 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $694 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704 million.

Cheesecake Factory shares have climbed 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.88, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

