Cerus: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. (AP) _ Cerus Corp. (CERS) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Concord, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biomedical products company posted revenue of $20.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $71.2 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $74.6 million.

Cerus expects full-year revenue in the range of $89 million to $93 million.

Cerus shares have climbed 28% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.41, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

