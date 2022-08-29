Catalent, Bristol-Myers fall; Napco, Exxon Mobil rise

NEW YORK (AP) \u2014 Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Catalent Inc., down $7.42 to $92.28. The maker of drug delivery technologies gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast. Napco Security Technologies Inc., up $3 to $28.46. The security products and software company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter financial results. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., down $4.44 to $66.75. The drug developer gave investors a discouraging update on the development of a potential stroke reduction treatment. Netflix Inc., up $1.29 to $224.57. The streaming entertainment giant is reportedly considering cutting prices sharply for its upcoming ad-supported content tier. Exxon Mobil Corp., up $2.25 to $100.12. Energy stocks gained ground along with rising U.S. crude oil prices. Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 69 cents to $31.50. The copper miner slipped along with the metal's price. Honda Motor Co., up 46 cents to $26.80. The automaker is investing in a joint venture with battery maker LG to make batteries for Honda electric vehicles in North America. Nvidia Corp., down $4.59 to $158.01. Chipmakers and other high-priced tech stocks had some of the biggest losses as major indexes slipped.