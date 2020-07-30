Carlyle: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $145.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The asset management firm posted revenue of $1.13 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $582.2 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $480.6 million.

Carlyle shares have dropped almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 20% in the last 12 months.

