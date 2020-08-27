Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $844 million.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.84 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.96 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $4.2 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $3.4 billion, which missed Street forecasts.

Canadian Imperial Bank shares have declined roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 2% in the last 12 months.

