Callon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $216.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 12 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $289.9 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $344.8 million.

The company's shares closed at 81 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $8.10.

