Calix: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Calix Inc. (CALX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.9 million in its first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.

The maker of telecommunications equipment posted revenue of $101.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Calix expects its per-share earnings to range from 3 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $110 million to $114 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Calix shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $9.97, a rise of 44% in the last 12 months.

