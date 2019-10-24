CTS: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ CTS Corp. (CTS) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $2.7 million.

The Lisle, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and pretax expenses, came to 29 cents per share.

The electronics manufacturer posted revenue of $115.7 million in the period.

CTS expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

CTS shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

