CRA: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $119.3 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $115.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.7 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $451.4 million.

CRA expects full-year revenue in the range of $446 million to $452 million.

CRA shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI