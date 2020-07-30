CRA: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ CRA International Inc. (CRAI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.9 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The consulting firm posted revenue of $123 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.4 million.

CRA shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRAI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRAI