CMS Energy: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) _ CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $167 million.

On a per-share basis, the Jackson, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.

CMS Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.64 to $2.68 per share.

CMS Energy shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 1%. The stock has climbed 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMS