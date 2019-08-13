CDK Global: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) _ CDK Global Inc. (CDK) on Tuesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $155 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The provider of technology and marketing services to auto dealers posted revenue of $488.6 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $582.4 million.

CDK Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2 billion to $2.05 billion.

CDK Global shares have dropped roughly 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.43, a decrease of 26% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDK