%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %3.25% %3.25% %3.25%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25% %0.00-0.25%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %0.19% %0.23% %0.09%
%L005%%3-month disc% %0.28% %0.26% %0.125%
%L057%%3-month yld% %0.23% %0.25% %0.11%
%L006%%6-month disc% %0.25% %0.26% %0.16%
%L058%%6-month yld% %0.26% %0.25% %0.15%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %0.25% %0.14% %0.14%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %0.16% %0.13% %0.14%
%L012% %2-year% %0.23% %0.21% %0.25%
%L055% %3-year% %0.29% %0.28% %0.33%
%L013% %5-year% %0.42% %0.40% %0.44%
%L014% %10-year% %0.75% %0.72% %0.67%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %1.39% %1.35% %1.28%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.22% %1.37% %0.78%
%L019% %6-month% %1.23% %1.20% %0.77%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Mar. 31% %0.98% %0.98% %0.98%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.44% %2.44% %2.70%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %0.81% %0.81% %0.81%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1662.50% %$1662.50% %$1636.60%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1680.65% %$1680.65% %$1648.30%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1725.00% %$1680.00% %$1659.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1688.00% %$1680.65% %$1648.30%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1873.68% %$1865.22% %$1829.61%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1651.00% %$1651.00% %$1616.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1801.70% %$1801.70% %$1764.08%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1744.80% %$1736.20% %$1677.00%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$15.415% %$15.396% %$14.745%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$19.269% %$19.245% %$18.431%
%L067% %London AM% %$15.175% %$15.175% %$14.555%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$15.100% %$15.100% %$13.450%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$18.420% %$18.420% %$17.520%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$15.479% %$15.995% %$15.111%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.3205% %$2.2775% %$2.2350%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.6479% %$0.6448% %$0.6586%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$745.00% %$ 735.00% %$ 733.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$745.80% %$ 744.60% %$ 728.00%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2199.20% %$2138.50% %$2105.30%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1684.50% %$1698.00% %$1661.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.8545% %0.8572% %$0.8446%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1669.21% %$1661.75% %1629.76%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1669.21% %$1661.75% %1629.76%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1766.39% %$1758.70% %1724.86%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.13% %0.13% %0.18%
%L054% %180 days% %0.20% %0.21% %0.30%