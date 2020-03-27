https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15162530.php
C-Daily Register
%F
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%3.25%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%0.00-0.25%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%0.00%
|%0.00%
|%0.05%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%0.00%
|%0.00%
|%0.05%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%0.00%
|%0.00%
|%0.05%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%0.03%
|%0.02%
|%0.08%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%0.02%
|%0.01%
|%0.07%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%0.20%
|%0.20%
|%0.39%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%0.08%
|%0.05%
|%0.19%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%0.25%
|%0.26%
|%0.35%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%0.30%
|%0.33%
|%0.47%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%0.40%
|%0.45%
|%0.56%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%0.74%
|%0.81%
|%0.94%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%1.33%
|%1.39%
|%1.56%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%0.78%
|%0.78%
|%1.19%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%0.77%
|%0.77%
|%0.98%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Mar. 2%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%1.04%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.70%
|%2.46%
|%2.46%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|%0.81%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1621.20%
|%$1620.10%
|%$1504.45%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1617.30%
|%$1634.80%
|%$1494.40%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1620.00%
|%$1630.00%
|%$1482.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1617.30%
|%$1634.80%
|%$1494.40%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1795.20%
|%$1814.63%
|%$1658.78%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1631.50%
|%$1619.00%
|%$1477.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1745.80%
|%$1753.86%
|%$1608.20%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1623.90%
|%$1650.10%
|%$1484.00%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$14.392%
|%$14.465%
|%$12.543%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$17.990%
|%$18.081%
|%$15.679%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$14.315%
|%$14.145%
|%$12.630%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$14.650%
|%$14.250%
|%$12.150%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$17.220%
|%$17.580%
|%$12.050%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$14.498%
|%$14.640%
|%$12.349%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.1970%
|%$2.2080%
|%$2.1905%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.6838%
|%$0.6838%
|%$0.7171%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$742.00%
|%$
|742.00%
|%$
|614.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$740.30%
|%$
|737.10%
|%$
|622.50%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2226.80%
|%$2256.20%
|%$1570.30%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1659.00%
|%$1589.00%
|%$1661.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.8307%
|%0.8044%
|%$0.8350%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1599.11%
|%$1616.41%
|%1499.58%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1599.11%
|%$1616.41%
|%1499.58%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1692.42%
|%$1710.73%
|%1581.67%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.18%
|%0.18%
|%0.18%¤
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.30%
|%0.30%
|%0.30%
View Comments