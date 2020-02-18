https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/business/article/C-Daily-Register-15065669.php
C-Daily Register
%F
|Last
|Prev.
|Wk.Ago
|%L001%%Prime Rate%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%4.75%
|%L002%%Discount Rate Primary%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%2.25%
|%L003%%Fed Funds Target%
|%1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
|%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
|%L056%%1-month yld%
|%1.60%
|%1.59%
|%1.56%
|%L005%%3-month disc%
|%1.545%
|%1.53%
|%1.54%
|%L057%%3-month yld%
|%1.57%
|%1.57%
|%1.57%
|%L006%%6-month disc%
|%1.51%
|%1.51%
|%1.52%
|%L058%%6-month yld%
|%1.55%
|%1.55%
|%1.55%
|%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
|%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
|%L009%
|%1-year%
|%1.48%
|%1.51%
|%1.51%
|%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
|%L011% %1-year%
|%1.49%
|%1.50%
|%1.52%
|%L012% %2-year%
|%1.39%
|%1.43%
|%1.40%
|%L055% %3-year%
|%1.36%
|%1.39%
|%1.38%
|%L013% %5-year%
|%1.39%
|%1.41%
|%1.40%
|%L014% %10-year%
|%1.55%
|%1.58%
|%1.59%
|%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
|%L016% %30-year%
|%2.00%
|%2.05%
|%2.05%
|%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
|%L018% %3-month%
|%1.73%
|%1.73%
|%1.73%
|%L019% %6-month%
|%1.74%
|%1.74%
|%1.74%
|%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
|%L021%
|%Eff. Feb. 4%
|%1.03%
|%1.03%
|%1.03%
|%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
|%L023% %60-days%
|%2.96%
|%2.96%
|%2.97%
|%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
|%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
|%L026%
|%7-day avg yld:%
|%1.28%
|%1.28%
|%1.28%
|METALS
LastPrev.Wk.Ago
|%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L065% %London AM fix%
|%$1588.20%
|%$1576.35%
|%$1567.70%
|%L028% %London PM fix%
|%$1589.85%
|%$1581.40%
|%$1570.50%
|%L029% %HSBC Bank USA%
|%$1600.00%
|%$1583.00%
|%$1568.00%
|%L061% %NY Handy & Har%
|%$1589.85%
|%$1581.40%
|%$1570.50%
|%L062% %NY H&H fab%
|%$1764.73%
|%$1755.35%
|%$1743.25%
|%L063% %NY Engelhard%:
|%$1580.00%
|%$1575.00%
|%$1576.00%
|%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab%
|%$1711.40%
|%$1698.50%
|%$1689.90%
|%L030% %NY Merc%
|%$1600.00%
|%$1582.70%
|%$1567.40%
|%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L071% %Handy & Har%
|%$18.180%
|%$17.755%
|%$17.560%
|%L066% %H&H fabricated%
|%$22.725%
|%$22.194%
|%$21.950%
|%L067% %London AM%
|%$17.885%
|%$17.705%
|%$17.560%
|%L069% %Engelhard%
|%$17.800%
|%$17.740%
|%$17.720%
|%L070% %Engelhard fab%
|%$21.600%
|%$21.360%
|%$21.260%
|%L032%%NY Merc spot%
|%$18.131%
|%$17.715%
|%$17.478%
|%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L034% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2.6100%
|%$2.6055%
|%$2.6060%
|%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
|%L036% %LME%
|%$0.7613%
|%$0.7718%
|%$0.7663%
|%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L072% %Handy & Har%
|%$ 980.00%
|%$ 965.00%
|%$ 962.00%
|%L038% %NY Merc spot%
|%$ 993.90%
|%$ 968.80%
|%$ 967.30%
|%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
|%L040% %NY Merc spot%
|%$2519.50%
|%$2338.60%
|%$2344.40%
|%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
|%L042%%Lead (metric ton)%
|%$1911.00%
|%$1877.00%
|%$1820.00%
|%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)%
|%$0.9767%
|%0.9784%
|%$0.9729%
|%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
|%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz%
|%$1654.86%
|%$1646.06%
|%1627.64%
|%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
|%L050%
|%%
|%$1654.86%
|%$1646.06%
|%1627.64%
|%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz%
|%$1649.65%
|%$1640.88%
|%1622.50%
|%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
|%L053% %90 days%
|%0.46%
|%0.46%
|%0.46%¤
|%L054% %180 days%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
|%0.75%
