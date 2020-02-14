%F

Last Prev. Wk.Ago
%L001%%Prime Rate% %4.75% %4.75% %4.75%
%L002%%Discount Rate Primary% %2.25% %2.25% %2.25%
%L003%%Fed Funds Target% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75% %1.50-1.75%
%L004%%T-Bills:%%%%%%%
%L056%%1-month yld% %1.59% %1.56% %1.56%
%L005%%3-month disc% %1.53% %1.54% %1.53%
%L057%%3-month yld% %1.57% %1.58% %1.56%
%L006%%6-month disc% %1.51% %1.52% %1.52%
%L058%%6-month yld% %1.55% %1.55% %1.56%
%L007%%T-Bill, annualized, adjusted for%%%%%%
%L008%%constant maturity:%%%%%%%
%L009% %1-year% %1.51% %1.51% %1.48%
%L010%%T-Notes:%%%%%%
%L011% %1-year% %1.50% %1.51% %1.51%
%L012% %2-year% %1.43% %1.45% %1.38%
%L055% %3-year% %1.39% %1.41% %1.38%
%L013% %5-year% %1.41% %1.43% %1.39%
%L014% %10-year% %1.58% %1.61% %1.57%
%L015%%T-Bond:%%%%%%
%L016% %30-year% %2.05% %2.08% %2.04%
%L017%%Libor:%%%%%%%
%L018% %3-month% %1.73% %1.73% %1.80%
%L019% %6-month% %1.74% %1.74% %1.81%
%L020%%FHLB Cost of Funds, 11th District:%%%%%%%
%L021% %Eff. Feb. 4% %1.03% %1.03% %1.03%
%L022%%FNMA 30-year mortgage commitment:%%%%%%%
%L023% %60-days% %2.96% %2.97% %2.97%
%L024%%Money market fund:%%%%%%%
%L025%%Fidelity Cash Reserves:%%%%%%%
%L026% %7-day avg yld:% %1.28% %1.28% %1.30%
METALS

LastPrev.Wk.Ago

%L027%%Gold (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L065% %London AM fix% %$1576.35% %$1575.00% %$1568.30%
%L028% %London PM fix% %$1581.40% %$1575.05% %$1572.65%
%L029% %HSBC Bank USA% %$1583.00% %$1575.00% %$1572.00%
%L061% %NY Handy & Har% %$1581.40% %$1575.05% %$1572.65%
%L062% %NY H&H fab% %$1755.35% %$1748.31% %$1745.64%
%L063% %NY Engelhard%: %$1575.00% %$1566.00% %$1565.00%
%L064% %NY Engelhrd fab% %$1698.50% %$1693.13% %$1688.83%
%L030% %NY Merc% %$1582.70% %$1575.10% %$1568.60%
%L031%%Silver (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L071% %Handy & Har% %$17.755% %$17.670% %$17.696%
%L066% %H&H fabricated% %$22.194% %$22.088% %$22.120%
%L067% %London AM% %$17.705% %$17.640% %$17.770%
%L069% %Engelhard% %$17.740% %$17.520% %$17.850%
%L070% %Engelhard fab% %$21.360% %$21.290% %$21.420%
%L032%%NY Merc spot% %$17.715% %$17.600% %$17.665%
%L033%%Copper (pound):%%%%%%%
%L034% %NY Merc spot% %$2.6055% %$2.6195% %$2.5590%
%L035%%Aluminum (pound):%%%%%%%
%L036% %LME% %$0.7718% %$0.7742% %$0.7702%
%L037%%Platinum (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L072% %Handy & Har% %$ 965.xx% %$ 995.00% %$ 971.00%
%L038% %NY Merc spot% %$ 968.80% %$ 974.70% %$ 969.20%
%L039%%Palladium (troy oz):%%%%%%%
%L040% %NY Merc spot% %$2338.60% %$2372.90% %$2232.10%
%L041%%Cash Prices:%%%%%%%
%L042%%Lead (metric ton)% %$1877.00% %$1861.00% %$1844.00%
%L046%%Zinc, HG (pound)% %$0.9784% %0.9707% %$1.0006%
%L047%%Gold Coins:%%%%%%%
%L048% %U.S. Eagle 1 oz% %$1646.06% %$1639.45% %1636.96%
%L049% %Austrla. Kangaroo 1 oz%%%%%%%
%L050% %% %$1646.06% %$1639.45% %1636.96%
%L051% %Krugerrand 1 oz% %$1640.88% %$1634.28% %1631.79%
%L052% %Certificates of Deposit Retail%:%%%%%%%
%L053% %90 days% %0.46% %0.46% %0.46%¤
%L054% %180 days% %0.75% %0.75% %0.75%