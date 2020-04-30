Brunswick: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) _ Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $69 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 96 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $965.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

Brunswick shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC