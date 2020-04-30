Brooks: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) _ Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $9.1 million.

The Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $220.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Brooks expects its per-share earnings to range from 16 cents to 24 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $215 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Brooks shares have dropped slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $38.49, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRKS