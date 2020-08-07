Brookfield Renewable: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $11 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $651 million in the period.

Brookfield Renewable shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP