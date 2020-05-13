BridgeBio Pharma: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) _ BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $91.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 69 cents per share.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year.

