BorgWarner: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) _ BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $111 million.

On a per-share basis, the Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $2.53 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, BorgWarner said it expects revenue in the range of $3.46 billion to $3.61 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.7 million to $9.9 million.

BorgWarner shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 1%. The stock has fallen slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

_____

