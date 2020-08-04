Boingo: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $5.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 8 cents per share.

The provider of Wi-Fi hotspots in airports and other public places posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $61.3 million.

Boingo shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $13.04, decreasing slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WIFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WIFI