Boeing: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Boeing Co. (BA) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.01 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.79. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.33 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The airplane builder posted revenue of $17.91 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21.67 billion.

Boeing shares have fallen almost 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen slightly more than 1%. The stock has dropped 13% in the last 12 months.

