Blue Bird: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MACON, Ga. (AP) _ Blue Bird Corp. (BLBD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Macon, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 16 cents per share.

The school bus maker posted revenue of $189.2 million in the period.

Blue Bird shares have fallen 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.91, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

