BlackRock: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Inc. (BLK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $1.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $8.87. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $9.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.81 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $4.37 billion in the period.

BlackRock shares have climbed 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased slightly more than 9%. The stock has climbed 46% in the last 12 months.

