Black Hills: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) _ Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $36.3 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $346.6 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.70 per share.

Black Hills shares have fallen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $58.01, a drop of 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH