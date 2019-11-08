BioSpecifics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LYNBROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $6.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynbrook, New York-based company said it had net income of 85 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $9.4 million in the period.

BioSpecifics shares have decreased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 21% in the last 12 months.

