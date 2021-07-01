Bigger benefits, bigger fee coming to AmEx Platinum Card

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express is upping the benefits — and the fee — on its flagship Platinum Card this month as it tries to hold on to its well-to-do customers who are returning to their pre-pandemic lifestyles of traveling, dining out and shopping.
But at the same time, some of the new or now-permanent benefits reflect a change in how AmEx views the card and its customers after the pandemic: It's no longer a card aimed just at those who travel extensively, but also at those who have an overall affluent lifestyle and are willing to pay for it.