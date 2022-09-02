Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo is announcing Friday $1 billion worth of federal grants for manufacturing, clean energy, farming, biotech and other sectors that will go to 21 regional partnerships.
The winners were chosen from 529 initial applicants vying for grants that were part of last year's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The Biden administration has repeatedly laid out a vision for the economy that is more self-sufficient and driven by high-tech manufacturing and the development of renewable energy.