Barbados bids farewell to British monarchy, becomes republic DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press Nov. 30, 2021 Updated: Nov. 30, 2021 8:02 a.m.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Barbados stopped pledging allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as it shed another vestige of its colonial past and became a republic for the first time in history.
Several leaders, dignitaries and artists, including Prince Charles and Rihanna, attended the ceremony that began late Monday in a popular square where the statue of a well-known British lord was removed last year amid a worldwide push to erase symbols of oppression.