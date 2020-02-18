BankFinancial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (AP) _ BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Burr Ridge, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 22 cents.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.7 million, or 75 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $58.4 million.

BankFinancial shares have declined slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.

